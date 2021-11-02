BTC, ETH, AXS and SHIB – November 1st Analysis

Analysis of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Axie Infinity (SHIB) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – four cryptocurrencies that have recently achieved new historical price highs. Sponsored

BTC

The BTC has been making tops and bottoms ever lower since its record price, trading within a bearish channel. Should the currency fall below the $59,600 price zone, it has a good chance of testing the support line of this channel, close to $54,000.

This price range is very close to the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level when measuring the last bullish move. So this could be a good area for the BTC to climb back up. On the other hand, an eventual break of the channel’s resistance line could trigger a new historical price high.

Technical indicators on the daily chart provide mixed readings on the current trend of the asset. The MACD has made a bearish cross and is in negative territory. The RSI, while also falling, is still above 50, indicating that buyers are still the biggest force in the market.

BTC Chart in TradingView

ETH

Ethereum managed to trade above US$ 4,400 last Friday (29), a new record price for the asset. Since then, the price of cryptocurrency has fallen, racking up the third consecutive day of decline, as has Bitcoin.

On the four-hour chart, you can see that ETH has been trading within a symmetrical triangle, which is considered a neutral pattern. In most cases, the breakout occurs according to the trend preceding the chart pattern, indicating that the asset has a good chance of breaking the triangle’s resistance.

However, technical indicators show signs of decline. The RSI is crossing below 50, while the MACD is bearish and is in negative territory.

ETH Chart in TradingView

AXS

The AXS hit a new all-time high of $162.24 last Friday (29). However, on the same day the asset formed a long upper shadow of more than 10%, a very strong sign of buying strength.

Since then, the token has been declining, devaluing more than 16% from its record price. Technical indicators on the four-hour chart support the continuation of the current short-term downtrend.

The RSI is below 50 and continues to fall, while the MACD has made a bearish cross and is in negative territory. The closest price support area is at $118 (green line). This price zone acted as strong support throughout the month of October.

AXS Chart in TradingView

SHIB

SHIB had a frantic bullish movement in October, rising more than 1,000% in the month. However, the token has been declining since reaching a new record price last Thursday (28).

Currently, the asset is trading within a bearish triangle with its main support at $0.00006. In most cases, a breakout below support occurs on this chart pattern.

While the RSI on the four-hour chart is positive and is above 50, the MACD has made a bearish cross and is in negative territory, supporting the possibility of this bearish breakout.

SHIB Chart in TradingView

Disclaimer

