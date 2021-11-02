Bulls react in the last quarter, take 19 advantage and run over Celtics | nba

The Boston Celtics looked to be heading for a quiet victory, with a 19-point lead down the stretch in the third quarter. But the Chicago Bulls’ substitutes, with Zach LaVine backing up, took the reins of the game and ran over mercilessly in the wake. DeMar DeRozan soon returned and put the icing on the cake for a great performance. On Monday night, the 128-114 result in Boston confirmed that the Bulls’ fantastic quartet have the support they need.
The score for the last 15 minutes of play was 53 to 20. DeRozan was the top scorer of the night with 37. LaVine scored 26 points after starting with 2 of 10 on the pitch. Nikola Vucevic came very close to a double triple with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. It was the Eastern Conference leaders’ sixth victory in seven games, the NBA’s best campaign. The next challenge is on Wednesday, against the Sixers, away from home.
Highlights: Boston Celtics 114 x 128 Chicago Bulls, NBA
For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown had 28 points in the first three periods, but none in the last. The defense worked and the team managed to open up the advantage with ball steals and attacks on the basket. But the paralysis down the stretch took away any chance of victory. Boston starts the season with two wins and five losses – three in a row. The team now faces the fragile Orlando Magic, away from home, on Wednesday.
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls’ top scorer — Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Celtics
Jaylen Brown (28 pts, 7 rebs, 5 baskets of three)
Al Horford (20 pts, 10 rebs)
Jayson Tatum (20 pts, 4 rebs)
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan (37 pts, 7 rebs)
Zach LaVine (26 pts, 7 asts)
Ayo Dosunmu (14 pts)
Nikola Vucevic (11 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts)
Bulls
Patrick Williams (wrist)
Coby White (shoulder)
Assists
Celtics 20
Bulls 30
rebounds
Celtics 42
Bulls 55
Points in the bottle
Celtics 36
Bulls 54
Court shots
Celtics 42/96 (43.8%)
Bulls 49/86 (57%)
three shots
Celtics 15/33 (45.5%)
Bulls 13/31 (41.9%)
free throws
Celtics 15/20 (75%)
Bulls 17/18 (94.4%)
Score Chart — Photo: NBA
First Period – Celtics 35 to 34: Both teams produced offensively with very little resistance in the first round. DeRozan scored 11 points and was the leader of the Bulls, with 9 points from Lonzo Ball and Marcus Smart. There were 7 perimeter balls in 9 attempts for Chicago, the team that shoots the fewest of three in the NBA in proportion to their shots.
Second Period – Celtics 32 to 25: The Bulls opened 11 points at the start of the fourth, but the Celtics turned in an incredible run and closed the first half with 8 ahead. Jaylen Brown scored 2 in the first end, but woke up and scored 15 in the second, including a streak of 10 in 1.5 minutes. DeRozan already had 21 points on the night. Score from 67 to 59.
Third Period – Celtics 36 to 30: The Celtics opened up even more with big night on the perimeter (15 of 25) and Jaylen Brown impossible. The player made 11 more in the end, 28 total. DeRozan responded with another 6, 27 total, but Chicago didn’t have much help from the other stars. Zach LaVine has hit 4 of 14 so far, with 13 points. Score from 103 to 89.
Fourth period – : The spectacular run started at the end of the third quarter, when the reserves entered the court. In the last 15 minutes of play, the score went from 53 to 20 for the Bulls. LaVine scored 13 points in the last quarter. DeRozan, another 10. Jaylen Brown did not add a single point to his 28. Chicago turned and took no further notice of the rival.
Celtics
11/3 – Magic (outside)
11/04 – Heat (out)
06/11 – Mavericks (outside)
Bulls
11/3 – Sixers (outside)
06/11 – Sixers (outside)
11/08 – Nets (home)
