Burger King distributes BTC, ETH and DOGE in franchise snack purchases

Fast-food chain Burger King has partnered with Robinhood to distribute cryptocurrencies free of charge to its customers – demonstrating a compelling sign that the appetite for digital assets is growing.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 21, Burger King customers in the US who spend $5 or more will receive free cryptocurrencies, primarily in the form of Dogecoin (DOGE), the company announced on Monday. Some lucky customers will have the opportunity to earn a full Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH). Users must register with Robinhood Crypto to receive the reward.

To receive the reward, users must make their purchases on the BK app, website or in store using a code at participating locations.

The cryptocurrency rewards will be drawn from a total prize pool of 2 million DOGE, 20 BTC and 200 ETH. Customers can claim only one reward per day.

From a business perspective, cryptocurrencies are becoming too big to ignore, with many companies experimenting with digital assets and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The fast food industry has been especially receptive, with companies like Burger King, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell launching their own NFT collections. As reported by Cointelegraph, NFTs are becoming an important marketing medium for big brands.

Assets such as Dogecoin were also instrumental in the integration of new users into the cryptocurrency market. The meme coin experienced a parabolic surge in the first five months of the year and created thousands of new millionaires in the process. The memecoin ad campaign has since migrated to Shiba Inu (SHIB), which recently reached a new all-time high and joined the elite of the top 10 currencies.

READ MORE: