Burger King mocks pocketnaristas in new commercial | Economy and Market

Burger King has decided to cause controversy once again with a new advertising campaign. And this time, the target is the pocketnerist networks, which recently attacked the company for a campaign against homophobia.

The theme of the new commercial is the “mamata”, an expression used on the internet to designate a company or public administration that gives monetary advantages to dishonest politicians and officials. The word is widely used by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to designate corruption during the Lula and Dilma administrations.

Burger King, in its promotional material, “guarantees that the mamata is eating well and paying little”. And to make the premise count, it is offering sandwiches for R$9.90. The Todo Dia sandwiches that are part of the promotion are: Whopper, BK’s flagship; the Big King, Double Cheddar, Double Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Rodeo and Double Chicken.

The campaign “R﹩ 9.90 é uma Mamata” was developed by the DAVID agency and aims to reinforce that, in the BK app, customers have access to various benefits and exclusive offers. “The whole country is wondering if the mamata is over. BK has shown that it is not. In fact, the mamata is still out and about in the app”, says Fabricio Pretto, Creative Director of the agency, in a note.

“In our campaigns, we always use the factual as a way to communicate with customers. We use the brand’s humorous tone of voice to bring lightness to our consumers’ daily lives, while offering something very important to them. : services, products and prices that are in line with their routines and profiles”, points out, Juliana Cury, Brand Director at BK Brasil, master franchisee of Burger King and Popeyes in the country, also in the statement.

TV Rating: Free

