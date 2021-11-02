Burger King Share Closes High after Domino’s Buy Negotiations Ends | Companies

In the negotiation, announced in July, Vinci would receive 16.4% of BK’s shares. At that time, the fast food hamburger chain was worth R$ 3 billion on the stock market. Since then, papers have been losing value.

In the opinion of the Goldman Sachs, the end of the negotiations is positive, noting that the weakness of the papers resulted from the BK Brasil investors apprehension with the operation, mainly on its value and the risks associated with its execution.

“Although we see strategic merits, the end of the negotiation is positive as it reduces the complexity of operations in a moment of short-term volatility, causing the board to focus on normalizing the business of Burger King and Popeyes”, write analysts Thiago Bortoluci and Galdino Falcão.

The conversations between the companies are not over, BK Brasil and Vinci Partners agreed an exclusive right of preference for one year and may resume trading if market conditions improve.

Goldman Sachs has purchase recommendation for BK Brasil, with a target price of R$ 12, a potential increase of 74.7% over the closing of last Friday.

already the Credit Suisse points out that the decision will make BK Brasil’s board of directors focus efforts on strengthening Burger King and Popeyes in a challenging macroeconomic scenario.

Analyst Marcella Recchia ponders that, despite having strategic and rational appeal, investors have never embraced the possibility of buying Domino’s on behalf of dilution in the shares it would bring, the risks in running a non-traditional pizza business in Brazil and the price to be paid.

“Because of this, we believe that the market will see BK Brasil’s decision to leave the business aside as positive”, says the Swiss bank.