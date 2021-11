Call of Duty Mobile Codes Today, Nov 02: How to Get Mobile Redemption Codes

Saturday came, the end of the month, and the Call of Duty continues with thousands of players downloading every day, Call of Duty Mobile. The game continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining strength with the community.

Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below we list new free redemption codes for today, November 2, 2021.



Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible as they expire after a certain amount of time.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, NOVEMBER 2 (2021)

Here we list the codes for today, Tuesday, 11/2, if you do not yet appear in this space, click here to update post with listing.

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.



HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE:

To redeem COD Mobile codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center. Step 2: Enter your UID (User ID, which you can find in your Player Profile, below your avatar icon). step 3: Enter the Redemption Code and Verification Code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page). Step 4: Click the Submit button.



