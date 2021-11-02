Candidates for the Miss Plus Size Contest in Rio tell stories of prejudice and overcoming difficulties | Rio de Janeiro

Candidates of Miss Plus Size Contest Rio de Janeiro , which takes place this Tuesday (2), at 5 pm, at the Imperator, in the North Zone, spoke to g1 about the wars they have already faced against the scale, the mirror and prejudice, until they recognize themselves as beautiful and empowered.

It is the case of the candidate Ana Beatriz, 40 years old, who was always plus size and saw her friends staying with the boys in her teens, but ended up with no one because they never wanted to form a couple with the “chubby girl”.

The insecurity of adolescence followed her into maturity, grew after the pregnancy of her first child and only left when she began to learn about works aimed at women with large models, as well as bloggers who talk about it.

“I started to give more value to my plus size body and today I want to show it in a beauty contest”, she says.

the candidate Ane Caroline Lopes, 32, also had a difficult trajectory in adolescence. I heard jokes and jokes at school, on the street and even from some relatives because of the weight.

“The famous ‘your face is so beautiful, why don’t you lose weight?’ it was the scratchy record chorus I always heard,” she recalls, who succumbed to weight-loss drugs and formulas, which even worked for a while, but then brought the so-called “rebound effect”, gaining twice the weight — and more complex.

“In this process, I discovered an autoimmune disease called hereditary angioedema, whose treatment still favored weight gain”, he says.

She says that the game turned when she started to know plus size clothes, see pieces that really fit her body without making her look ugly or masculine, and she even won an invitation to model for one of the brands in the field.

“The happiness I felt that day, being admired the way I am, was indescribable. I understood that my body is unique and I opened a process of acceptance and self-love. Today I can say: I’m beautiful the way I am”, she says proudly.

violence turned into art

Overcoming bulliyng, offenses and even aggression is not always an easy or possible process. Jheniffer Oliveira, 23 years old, had to turn Catu Oliveira, MC and poet, to find in art a way to say everything he saw and heard.

She always tried to face the world of prejudice that said no. But she didn’t know what to do when she was attacked by athletes from a foreign delegation during the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“I was working the dawn shift when a group of athletes came up to me and showed me a pornographic video. I had no reaction, and they laughed in my face”, he narrated.

“Then, they even entered the Vila Olímpica restaurant, and one of them came out with a banana in his underwear. When he got in front of me, he took it off and shot me in the face and yelled, ‘Eat now fat’. I reported it to the superior at the Games, who said it was ‘a joke, that there was no need for a scandal’”, he recalls.

Catu remembers that the episode hurt her, that nothing was like it was before and ended up falling into depression. She needed the help of psychologists and family members to get over the episode.

He gained extra breath in the so-called Battles of Slam (spoken poetry), where he has already won 44 championship titles abroad. In the rhymes, she talks about patterns, fatphobia, but still faces aggressions on stage.

“It’s very common for MCs (mainly men) to attack me talking about my weight, my appearance. In several videos, I manage to attack back showing that in life and in hip hop what really matters is the content and the essence”, says she, who now also wants the title of miss plus size.

Power traced in maternity

But between the 32 contest candidates, which will have a prize of up to R$ 2 thousand, also has to be born in an empowered family and teaches from an early age that the beauty is also in the curves.

It is the case of Vanessa Lourenço, who was already big since motherhood at 4.9 kg (“He was without a doubt the biggest baby in the nursery”) and who came from a family that never bullied and always empowered her with her body.

She says she ended up in the middle of the contests on the advice of the flag bearer Selminha Sorriso. “She told me: ‘Sister, participate in the contest ‘The Most Beautiful Little Fat in Brazil’, you have everything to win,’” she recalls, who accepted the suggestion and came third in her first attempt, and now wants to take the first place.

Candidates for the Miss Plus Size Rio de Janeiro Contest will parade in a bathing suit and gala dress. They also took classes with the contest organizer, Eduardo Araúju, in addition to a mini photographic essay.

“I am moved by the testimonies of the competitors, who feel like real queens with all the production made available to them”, says Araúju.

THE first place in the contest will win R$ 2 thousand, crown and sash, but there will be eight other awards – given in clothing and accessories. In addition to the main category, there are six others:

Sympathy (in which the candidates themselves vote among themselves);

Photogeny (candidate chosen by professional photographers);

Virtual (candidate chosen by the Instagram audience);

Senior (candidates over 40 years old);

Elegant; (chosen by the jury);

Popular (chosen by the event’s audience).

Miss Plus Size Rio de Janeiro