Carolina Ferraz becomes a joke on the web after a Record report criticizes Halloween

The presenter Carolina Ferraz became one of the main subjects of Twitter this Monday (1st) because of a report that aired on Domingo Espetacular last Sunday (31) on Record. The article criticized Halloween and talked to experts about the subject.

“Halloween and Halloween, celebrated today in many countries, has a tradition of having children dressed up in horror characters and asking for sweets in the neighborhood. It may seem like a harmless joke, but the origins of this party refer to quite obscure issues, which worries parents and teachers”, declared the communicator.

The scene went viral on social networks and many people made fun of the report, in addition to lamenting the fact that Ferraz was on Record. “LOST EVERYTHING! Carolina Ferraz’s drama, once one of the country’s leading actresses, now being forced to read the Record’s biased headline!” wrote one netizen.

“What was Carolina Ferraz doing at Record huh?” asked a second person. “Will they one day also explain how a tramp like Edir Macedo made his fortune at the expense of a bunch of suckers who are his followers? What a shit station. And what a sad end for Carolina Ferraz”, said one user.

Check out the repercussion:

Carolina Ferraz and her resignation from Globo

After 27 years, Carolina did not have her contract renewed with Globo in 2017 and, a few weeks later, she filed a labor lawsuit against her former employer. The artist started to seek employee rights, as her contract was for a legal entity (legal entity).

In this way, the actress seeks to receive vacations, 13th salary, FGTS and other rights, such as the termination of her contract, which any formal worker has. In the document that NaTelinha had access to, the value of the cause is R$ 400 thousand.

Four months ago, Carolina called Renata Augusto Ferreira, the employee Dinalda de Haja Coração (2016), as a witness in the process. The two worked together on the production that was rerun at 7pm and kept in touch after the story ended. In her testimony, Renata states that her colleague worked in more than one nucleus and had more hours to work at the station than she did.

In the document that NaTelinha had access to, the actress says that she does not know what was the agreement signed between the current presenter of Domingo Espetacular and the channel, however, as Carolina was part of other stories in the serial, she ended up spending more time in the studios. “As the claimant [Carolina Ferraz] she attended two recording centers, she knows that she had a greater number of hours of recording because she was one of the protagonists, but she doesn’t know how to say the amount”, says an excerpt from the 2019 process, which has been stopped since then.