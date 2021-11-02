Carolina Ferraz detonates on the web after a biased article by Record

THE record surprised last night sunday (31) with a report against the halloween at the Spectacular Sunday. The station of Bishop Edir Macedo, leader of the Universal Church, used Carolina Ferraz for the attack on the world event.

“Halloween or Halloween, celebrated today (31) in many countries, has a tradition: children dressed as horror characters ask for sweets in the neighborhood”, began the presenter, who then launched the terror on viewers:

“It may seem like a harmless joke, but the origins of this party refer to quite obscure issues, which worries parents and educators”.

In the GC, the characters of the matter, Record gave the following information: “The hidden dangers of Halloween”. The program called a historian and explained that “despite the harmless appearance”, the origin of Halloween “is linked to a very old tradition”.

In the report, the channel highlighted the fear of a portion of parents solely for the children’s creative fantasies at parties within schools.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

What was Carolina Ferraz doing at Record huh? pic.twitter.com/twFUW87Hc7 — Renato Dartelli 𓂀 (@renatodartelli) November 1, 2021

Carolina Ferraz must be holding back her laugh to read this TP 😂🗣️🗣️🗣️🎃🎃🎃 #Halloween pic.twitter.com/fJDMED2rP3 — GeorgeAlbuquerque (@Georgealbuquerq) November 1, 2021

LOST EVERYTHING!

Carolina Ferraz’s drama, once one of the country’s top actresses, now being forced to read Record’s biased headline! https://t.co/smsmvzEdg5 — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@rodiigs) November 1, 2021

I understand that everyone has payment slips to pay, but hell, Carolina Ferraz https://t.co/0ePET43Tqh — Oliver Pope 🍷🍿 (@glaudamasceno) November 1, 2021

I understood the fact that Carolina Ferraz no longer wants to do soap operas, she wants to reinvent herself. But, I didn’t imagine that it was to lend itself to such a role, right? https://t.co/C71LCYPq5h — Mayara 🌻💉🐊 (@mayarabastosj) November 1, 2021

Poor Carolina Ferraz, having to read text from telecult material, it would be easier to live with the 237 reais of 46352522 reruns of Por Amor. https://t.co/chP2DC7Twg — Erick (@umnovelleirotal) November 1, 2021

I’m from a time that didn’t have Halloween, there was Cosme and Damião’s day for us to chase candy all day, I’m from a time that didn’t have a Record, and there wasn’t Carolina Ferraz to talk about this bunch of shit … https:/ /t.co/ipihXYV6Cv — ೃ✧ Ld ೃ✧🇧🇷🏴 (@Ld_Cml) November 1, 2021

MOCKERY! Last night, to please the Universal Church, the journalist #Spectacular Sunday aired a story attacking the #halloween2021. Check out the excerpt in which Carolina Ferraz calls the report:pic.twitter.com/aPCUWxCvIw — Silvinho (@silvinhotv) November 1, 2021