Carolina Ferraz detonates on the web after a biased article by Record

Carolina Ferraz
On Sunday Spectacular, from Record, Carolina Ferraz announces a report against Halloween parties in the country (Image: Reproduction / Record)

THE record surprised last night sunday (31) with a report against the halloween at the Spectacular Sunday. The station of Bishop Edir Macedo, leader of the Universal Church, used Carolina Ferraz for the attack on the world event.

“Halloween or Halloween, celebrated today (31) in many countries, has a tradition: children dressed as horror characters ask for sweets in the neighborhood”, began the presenter, who then launched the terror on viewers:

“It may seem like a harmless joke, but the origins of this party refer to quite obscure issues, which worries parents and educators”.

In the GC, the characters of the matter, Record gave the following information: “The hidden dangers of Halloween”. The program called a historian and explained that “despite the harmless appearance”, the origin of Halloween “is linked to a very old tradition”.

In the report, the channel highlighted the fear of a portion of parents solely for the children’s creative fantasies at parties within schools.

