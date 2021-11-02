Carolina Ferraz presents an anti-Halloween article and the web reacts

After presenting an article against the Halloween party, Carolina Ferraz entered the list of the most talked about subjects on social networks.

This is because, on Sunday night (31), she introduced a story in the Spectacular Sunday, from Record TV, treating the party as an occult celebration that would arouse the concern of parents and educators.

Halloween, or Halloween, is a pagan (non-religious) party that is very popular in the United States and other English-speaking countries and has become more famous in Brazil.

Around here, it has already conquered children and adults due to its costumes, makeup and decoration for parties. The horror theme of the celebration became a big joke.

So much so that anonymous and famous social networks were also full of productions made for the date with all the main celebrity publications reproducing the best produced and creative looks.

hidden dangers

In the Record TV report, the bias was one of condemnation and negativity in relation to the festivity. The report’s call was: “The Hidden Dangers of Celebration”.

The introduction of the article made by Carolina was this:

“Halloween or Halloween, celebrated today in many countries, has a tradition: children dressed in horror characters ask for sweets in the neighborhood. It may seem like a harmless joke, but the origins of this party refer to quite obscure issues, which I worry a lot of parents and educators”. Look:

The report continued: “For some it is a celebration, for others a dangerous joke. This historian explains that despite its harmless appearance, the origin is linked to a very old tradition“.

The TV Record program, a broadcaster linked to the evangelical religion of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, did not even remember to say that the country where Halloween is most celebrated, the United States, is also the largest country of Christian religion in the world.

On the networks, internet users lamented the fact that the actress had to present this type of story, playing with the situation.

Others worried if the presenter needed help:

Finally, the conclusions:

On her own Instagram profile, Carolina had posted her look for the show on Sunday.

On Monday, the 1st, she didn’t seem to mind the criticisms: she appeared beautiful and chic on a walk through the streets after going out for coffee on a cold day in São Paulo.

