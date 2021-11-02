Casagrande relates Bolsonaro to the savagery at Grêmio Arena: ‘We have a president who spreads hatred’

‘It’s all heavy, full of hate’. That’s how Walter Casagrande titled his strong outburst on the ‘ge’ website. Grupo Globo’s commentator reflected on the field invasion of Grêmio fans and the recent events in Brazilian sport, which, for him, are justified by the choice of Jair Bolsonaro as president of the country, a politician who ‘spreads hate’.

– Nothing justifies what those fans did at Arena do Grêmio. They caused panic. Even Raphael Veiga, who was receiving the trophy for best on the field, had to run away, because he didn’t know what could happen – began Casagrande.

– Of course, this aggressiveness has always existed in Brazilian football, and field invasions are nothing new. I recognize that. But it also doesn’t seem a coincidence that so much violence happens at this time when we have a president who spreads hatred – added the former player, who became the center of attacks after condemn Maurício Souza for quotations considered homophobic.

Also in the text, Casagrande published a cartoon by Mauro Biani, shown in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

– The country’s isolation from the rest of the world, the attacks on journalists who were covering President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Italy, none of this is mere coincidence. Today, everyone thinks they have the right to have homophobic, racist, sexist, and this is obviously reflected in a football stadium as well – he reflected.

Finally, Walter Casagrande vented on the waves of attacks he had received and said he was on the side of ‘good people’ in the fight against violence and prejudice.

– For my part, I no longer have any concerns about the persecution and prejudiced attacks I receive. They no longer surprise me or harm me. Because this is the real behavior of these people, as they did at Arena do Grêmio – he concluded.

Yesterday, Grêmio fans staged regrettable scenes after the defeat by 3-1 to Palmeiras. After the final whistle, Grêmio fans invaded the lawn and provoked acts of savagery inside the Arena. In addition to battered security guards, the VAR’s cabin was also deteriorated. In the stands, rival fans, even separated by a partition, exchanged punches by the side of the separation.