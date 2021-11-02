Case links Bolsonaro to Guild Arena invasion: ‘Spreads hate’

‘It’s all heavy, full of hate’. That’s how Walter Casagrande titled his strong outburst on the “ge” website. Grupo Globo’s commentator reflected on the invasion of Grêmio fans’ field, yesterday (31) in the Gaucho team’s 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship, and recent events in Brazilian sport, which, for him, are justified by the choice of Jair Bolsonaro as president of the country, a politician who ‘spreads hate’.

“Nothing justifies what those fans did at Arena do Grêmio. They caused panic. Even Raphael Veiga, who was receiving the trophy for best on the field, had to run away, because he didn’t know what could happen,” began Casagrande.

“Of course, this aggressiveness has always existed in Brazilian football, and field invasions are nothing new. I recognize that. .

Also in the text, Casagrande published a cartoon by Mauro Biani, shown in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” and reflected: “The isolation of the country from the rest of the world, the attacks on journalists covering President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Italy, nothing this is mere coincidence. Today, everyone thinks they have the right to have homophobic, racist, sexist speeches, and this is obviously reflected in a football stadium as well.”