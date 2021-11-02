Cast reveals Marvel heroes they’d like to face

Newly introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the cast of eternal he has not yet been able to measure forces with other great heroes of Casa das Ideias, on the big screen. Still, it is not for lack of will: in an interview given to Screen Rant, some of the stars of the feature film directed by the Oscar winner Chloe Zhao revealed who they would like to face in the near future.

Richard Madden, who gives life to the mighty Ikaris (compared to Superman in the movie), chose Iron Man and Thor as his favorites, but to enjoy a ride: “All eating pizza and having a beer. I think this would be a fun scene to watch.”, he said. Already Don Lee, who lives the heroic Gilgamesh, suggested a measure of forces with the Incredible Hulk. AND “a partnership” with Spider-Man.

the young Read McHugh, who plays Sprite, treated his choice as an obvious decision: “Of course Spider-Man, Tom Holland. I would absolutely love to be in a movie with him”, he stated. About that, Angelina Jolie, who lives Thena, preferred to talk about the reality of things, revealing: “There have been some secret conversations. We’ve been having little secret conversations and we’re trying to find out if Kevin [Feige, chefão da Marvel Studios] you already know everything”, he joked.



Salma Hayek, who lives the spiritual leader Ajak, suggested two meetings of very different natures: “I think she [a personagem] can beat Thor,” speculated the actress. “And I would love to have philosophical conversations with Deadpool”. Finally, Barry Keoghan, who lives Druig, ended citing another newcomer to the MCU: “It would be Adam Warlock. Being a fan of Will Poulter and him being my friend, just yes. And the Guardians of the Galaxy too, which I love”, spiked.

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast has Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, among other stars. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

