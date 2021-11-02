Cemeteries in the city of São Paulo open this Day of the Dead without public restrictions for the 1st time since the beginning of the pandemic | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo released the public in the capital’s cemeteries this Tuesday (2), the Day of the Dead. It will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the visit can take place without capacity restrictions.

The expectation of the municipal administration is that 100,000 people pass through the city’s 22 cemeteries. In celebration of the date in 2020, almost 84 thousand people made visits.

On this All Souls’ Day, the units will operate, as usual, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, and safety protocols are known: alcohol gel and masks for all visitors, in addition to temperature measurement at the entrance.

In São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, the municipality started to allow funerals not resulting from Covid-19 to be held without any restrictions, as long as sanitary protocols are followed, such as social distance, use of alcohol gel and masks.

Before the mayor’s new ordinance, wakes for causes not linked to the coronavirus had family capacity limited to 10 people and a maximum allowed duration of two hours.

1 of 1 Flowers on top of tombs in the cemetery of Vila Formosa, in the East Side of São Paulo — Photo: KAREN FONTES/ISHOOT/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Flowers on top of tombs in the cemetery of Vila Formosa, in the East Side of São Paulo — Photo: KAREN FONTES/ISHOOT/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Conditions in cemeteries are not the best. At one of the entrances to Cemitério da Lapa, for example, there is a poorly closed manhole that poses a risk of falling, the grate is made of wood and is broken, and a faucet is open most of the day because the spring is worn out.

In a statement, the city’s city hall said it made repairs to the faucet and also to the manhole.

But what draws even more attention in the unit is the amount of plates stolen from the tombs, which leave no information about who is buried. The wave of thefts is so great at Cemitério da Lapa that even the gates of the tombs are taken away. The panorama is the same at the Cemetery Chora Menino, in Santana.

When questioned, the municipal administration said that security is carried out by guards and also by the GCM, and that they have opened a tender to hire more guards for the capital’s cemeteries.