Chapolin at Fortnite is the best random role in games – 11/01/2021

Follow me the good guys, because Chapolin Colorado is now a Fortnite skin. The famous TV hero arrived with his bionic sledgehammer in the most random and wonderful rolê among the game’s partnerships.

In the Game Trends podcast we talk about the arrival of the red thumb with Fortnite’s START expert: Thaime Lopes.

After all, how will Chapolin work in Battle Royale? We also talk about the importance of more representation of the Latino culture in big games.

Listen and come join in the conversation too: send an email to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.

00:00 – Intro

05:36 – Chapolin’s skins on Fortnite

17:30 – Chapolin and the Latin representation in the games

25:04 – Fortnite as a pop culture showcase

33:48 – Closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell

guest: Thaime Lopes

Edition: Victor Hugo Borges

Links

Interview with Roberto Bolaños’ son: https://br.ign.com/fortnite/94200/news/chapolin-em-fortnite-entrevista-filho-bolanos

Interview with Leão Carvalho, from Epic: https://youtu.be/N6nPN7csXd0

UOL’s podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends, for example, on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: http://vm.tiktok.com/Rqwe2g/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/start_uol