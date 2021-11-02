check how much R$65 million in savings yields

This Wednesday (11/03), Caixa will draw the dozens related to its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2425. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers drawn, may receive around R$ 65 million, considering that the prize is accumulated in this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money if you hit the six dozen accumulated Mega-Sena?

An interesting possibility is to leave the value in the savings account. To illustrate how the yield calculation works, we brought the simulation based on the Selic rate. It is in the 7.75% range due to the increase following a new Copom meeting. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2324, was held on October 30, 2021.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 03 – 16 – 17 – 37 – 38 – 53. Nobody got the six tens right. Thus, the prize accumulated again and rose to around R$ 65 million. On the other hand, 101 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$ 41,070.64 home.

Another 6,968 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 850.44. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena draw (No. 2424):

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$65 million yields

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of accumulated Mega-Sena, he could receive approximately R$65 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The calculation of yield can be obtained through the Selic rate.

It is currently in the 7.75% range. What does that mean? In the first month with the money in the savings account, the Mega-Sena accumulated prize can yield approximately BRL 286 thousand.

Tickets with new bets can be registered until 19:00 on November 3, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. The broadcast will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.