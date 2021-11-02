Check out the famous who rocked the costumes for Halloween 2021

by

posted on 10/31/2021 23:31 / updated on 10/31/2021 23:32

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)


(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Halloween is one of the main parties of the year for North Americans, but Brazilians are showing that the date is becoming more traditional here as well. In recent days, famous and anonymous invested in fake blood, perfected their makeup and used all their creativity to make the costume beautiful.

We separated some of the looks that attracted the most attention on the internet. Check out!

One of the names that stood out on Halloween was Sabrina Sato. The presenter went to a party in São Paulo with an eccentric look and a heel of nothing more than… 22cm!

Sabrina Sato
Sabrina Sato
(photo: Gabriela Schmidt)

Drag Pabllo Vittar gave followers a look based on the horror classic Carrie, of 1976.

Pablo Vittar
Pablo Vittar
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

To play with the meme about calling several BBB21 contestants her father, ex-BBB Viihtube dressed up as the main character of the film. The orphan.

viih tube
viih tube
(photo: Caio Camilo/Atuacena)

Raisa Barbosa painted herself all in blue and incarnated Mistica, from the X-Men.

Raissa Barbosa
Raissa Barbosa
(photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

In a Halloween-themed show, singer Harry Styles played Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Duda Reis bet on a sexy fairy.

Duda Reis
Duda Reis
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet with the fantasy of Pinhead, from the horror film saga hellraiser

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rafael Uccman has turned into a sexy version of Naruto.

Rafael Uccman
Rafael Uccman
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rapper Lil Nas X certainly spent a few hours of production to become… Voldemort, the great villain of the Harry Potter saga.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Flavia Vianna brought one of the looks from the new movie version of Cruella.

Flávia Vianna
Flávia Vianna
(photo: SÁVYI MARCIS)

Jojo Maronttinnie had fun with a Maleficent look

Jojo Toddynho
Jojo Toddynho
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Anitta went to a party in the United States dressed as the Pink Panther.

Anitta
Anitta
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Winter, from the K-Pop group Aespa, was like the meme of the moment, the evil doll of the series Round 6.

Winter, Aespa
Winter, Aespa
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ariana Grande invested in production to become… THE LAKE NESS MONSTER!

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
(photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

  • Sabrina Sato

    Sabrina Sato
    Photo: Gabriela Schmidt

  • Pablo Vittar

    Pablo Vittar
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • viih tube

    viih tube
    Photo: Caio Camilo/Atuacena

  • Raissa Barbosa

    Raissa Barbosa
    Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

  • Harry Styles

    Harry Styles
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Duda Reis

    Duda Reis
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Rafael Uccman

    Rafael Uccman
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Flávia Vianna

    Flávia Vianna
    Photo: SÁVYI MARCIS

  • Jojo Toddynho

    Jojo Toddynho
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Anitta

    Anitta
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Winter, Aespa

    Winter, Aespa
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Check out the famous people who rocked the costumes for Halloween

    Check out the famous people who rocked the costumes for Halloween

    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande
    Photo: Reproduction/Instagram