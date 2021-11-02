Check out the results of Lotofácil 2362 and Lotomania 2231 this Monday (1st/11)

posted on 11/01/2021 20:00 / updated on 11/01/2021 20:24



Will the month start with extra money? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (1st/11), three lotteries: the contest 2362 of Lotofácil, 2231 of Lotomania and 164 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-06-07-08-10-11-12-14-18-19-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 06-09-12-15-19-25-26-31-33-36-37-41-44-46-52-54-61-68-71-90.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two

Column 2: 9

Column 3: 5

Column 4: two

Column 5: 1

Column 6: two

Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: