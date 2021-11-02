China reduces energy shortages with increased coal production | Environment

China said it had increased its daily coal production by more than 1m tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world officials discussed in Glasgow how to tackle the crisis caused by global warming.

The world’s largest coal importer, China has faced blackouts in recent months that have affected the global supply chain due to strict Chinese emissions targets and rising fossil fuel prices. But the situation was alleviated by an increase in local coal production, according to the main Chinese planning body.

The National Development and Reform Commission reported that daily coal production has increased to an average of over 11.5mt since mid-October, 1.1mt more than at the end of September. The increase coincided with the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend, and at which world officials are discussing a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Several Chinese factories have suspended operations in recent months due to blackouts. The shortage was aggravated by China’s zero tolerance policy on Covid-19, which virtually closed the country’s borders and made it difficult to ship raw materials from abroad.