China urges citizens to stockpile food amid new outbreaks of COVID-19 – International

While facing occasional outbreaks of coronaviruses, China urged the population to stock up on food and other basic necessities. In a statement released this Tuesday (2/11), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce asked authorities in places with restrictions imposed by COVID-19 to disseminate information about distribution networks for essential products. In the note, the government presented a series of recommendations to ensure the supply of supplies during the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to Beijing, local representatives need to “strengthen” organizational leadership and ensure price stability.

The alert comes at a time when the Asian country is facing difficulties in maintaining the zero tolerance policy for cases of coronaviruses.

The capital Beijing again tightened restrictions and closed cinemas and entertainment centers in some regions, after registering new infections.



