China urges population to stock food amid control by new Covid-19 outbreak | World

China’s government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly strict measures to contain the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

A notice posted on the Ministry of Commerce website late Monday (1) urged “families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet everyday life and emergencies.”

The government agency makes no mention of a possible food shortage or whether the instructions are motivated by fears that measures against Covid-19 could disrupt supply chains or lead to lockeddown citizens facing food shortages.

In addition to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Chinese government’s request also comes amid an increase in vegetable prices caused by heavy rains in the country.

The move also raised fears on local social media that it could have been triggered by heightened tensions with Taiwan.

In posts, users also reported that, after the government’s announcement, Chinese rushed to stock up on rice, cooking oil and salt. “As soon as the news got out, all the elderly people around me went crazy shopping at the supermarket,” wrote a profile on the Chinese social network Weibo, similar to Twitter.

The local press even published lists of recommended goods to stock up at home, including cookies, instant noodles, smoothies and flashlights.

The public’s response prompted the state press to try to calm tempers on Tuesday. The Communist Party-backed Economic Daily told readers to avoid having “an overactive imagination” and said the government’s directive’s aim was to ensure that citizens were not taken by surprise if there was a lockdown in their region.

The appeal was published in the middle of a period in which China’s zero tolerance strategy in relation to the coronavirus it maintains increasingly severe contours, despite the relatively low numbers of infections. Sanitary measures include border closures, one-off lockdowns and long periods of quarantine.

One of Beijing’s concerns appears to be the approaching date for the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 4th.

The Games will be held in February 2022, and the Chinese government has maintained its strategy of confining entire cities and adopting severe lockdowns after detecting small outbreaks.

China registered 92 new cases of Covid-19 this Monday (1), the highest level since mid-September.

The government has restricted some interprovincial travel, increased testing and asked people to postpone social gatherings like weddings and banquets.

The country, which has kept its borders closed since March 2020, has implemented a strict quarantine policy on arrivals, which helps maintain its official statistics on 4,636 deaths from the coronavirus and 97,243 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Last month, Beijing ordered the confinement of Lanzhou, a city of four million, ordering its residents not to leave their homes in an attempt to eradicate a covid-19 outbreak from just a few dozen confirmed cases.

Another example of the extreme measures taken was the temporary closure of Disneyland in Shanghai this Sunday (31), due to a single case of coronavirus. The theme park also prevented visitors and employees from leaving until they underwent the Covid test. As a result, more than 38,000 people were tested.

The place closed after a woman who visited the park on Saturday tested positive upon returning home in a neighboring province, according to state media. Disneyland said it will remain closed “for at least two days, to follow the requirements of prevention and control of the pandemic”, without confirming the day of reopening.

State media footage showed dozens of health professionals in protective suits inside Disneyland, while masked visitors waited in long lines for covid-19 test results.