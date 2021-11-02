‘Chloroquine bench’ is based on the pre-candidacy of conservative doctors – 11/01/2021 – Power

On June 30, 2020, on the banks of a river in Porto Seguro, the doctor Raissa Soares left her anonymity to become one of the main names in the pocket of Bahia.

In a video for President Jair Bolsonaro, he made his request: “Hydroxychloroquine is our girl, it’s the queen of the game. […] My president, sends a plane, a shipment, puts hydroxychloroquine in our city,” he said, at the height of Covid-19’s first wave.

Three days later, a plane carrying 40,000 cases of the drug arrived in Porto Seguro at the request of the president. And the doctor instantly became a kind of influencer among the Pocketnalists.

She and other doctors who have gained notoriety in defending Covid’s so-called early treatment — a protocol based on drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, with no scientific evidence for the disease — begin planning applications in 2022.

If they are successful, from 2023 onwards, they will form a sort of “chloroquine bench” in the National Congress, with a speech in line with that of President Jair Bolsonaro on public health issues.

After gaining notoriety among conservative doctors, Raissa Soares took over in January the Health Department of Porto Seguro. He was in charge of the folder until last Friday (29), when he left office to start taking care of his pre-campaign for 2022.

“The Covid-19 pandemic showed that people need to take a stand. I have no history in politics, I don’t have political family members, but I believe that politics needs people with a clear position. That’s why I decided to join,” he tells sheet.

The doctor says that she has not yet decided which position she will run for — possible candidacies for the Government of Bahia, the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies are on the table.

The defense of “early treatment” caused him troubles. In August, the Public Ministry of the State of Bahia filed a lawsuit asking for his removal from the Porto Seguro Health Department for encouraging the use of ineffective medicines against Covid.

On the other hand, it gained reach in the conservative environment of Bahia. In 2020, it acted as a sort of electoral cable for candidates aligned with Bolsonaro who ran in municipal elections.

Another name that may be on the ballot next year is that of the Ministry of Health’s Secretary of Work Management and Health Education, Mayra Pinheiro, known as “Capitã Chloroquina”.

She had her indictment suggested by Covid’s CPI, on charges of an epidemic resulting in death, malfeasance and crime against humanity.

After the request, his defense classified the charges as absurd and libelous. “Mayra Pinheiro is a woman of character. An exemplary servant, who acts with competence and probity,” the defense said in a statement.

At the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro was a strong advocate of early treatment and participated in the creation of the TrateCov app, which prescribed ineffective drugs against Covid.

Wanted by sheet, Mayra stated that she has not yet decided if she will be a candidate in 2022: “I have an invitation to run a professional project abroad and I have not decided yet,” she said. But he added that, if he decides to fight the ballot boxes, he must compete for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

The application would not be new. In 2018, the doctor ran for a seat in the Senate for Ceará, but ended up in fourth place. At the time, she was affiliated with the PSDB.

In 2014, Mayra ran for federal deputy, but was not successful either. At the time, she was beginning to gain notoriety for her stance against the hiring of Cuban doctors through the Mais Médicos program, implemented by the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government.

Another member of the Bolsonaro government with a considered candidacy is the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, named as a potential candidate for the Senate by Paraíba, his home state.

Head of the ministry since March, Queiroga also had the indictment suggested by the CPI of Covid for guilty epidemic resulting in death and malfeasance. The role of his portfolio in the health crisis is also questioned, especially in relation to the acquisition of vaccines.

Queiroga, who has no party affiliation, has not spoken publicly about a possible candidacy. Even so, the minister has been approaching the Pocket Narista base and adopted a posture more aligned with the president.

His predecessor, General Eduardo Pazuello is not a doctor, but he also paves the way for a candidacy in 2022.

On the same day he was the subject of a request for indictment by Covid’s CPI, on charges of irregular use of public funds, false reporting of crime, malfeasance and crimes against humanity, Pazuello received Bolsonaro for a dinner at his home in Manaus.

On the menu, fish from the Amazon region and discussions about its political future. He evaluates candidacies for the Senate or the Chamber from Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas or Roraima.

Also close to Bolsonaro, federal deputy Osmar Terra (MDB) —another who had the indictment requested by the CPI— should try to renew his mandate or run for the Government of Rio Grande do Sul.

Pocket doctors also move to run for Legislative Assemblies in states such as Ceará and Bahia.

One of them is dermatologist Edmar Fernandes, who presided over the Doctors Union of Ceará between 2019 and 2021. Allied with Bolsonaro, he also stood out as an advocate of early treatment.

In 2020, Fernandes was a candidate for councilor in Fortaleza by the Pros, but he was not successful. In the new venture at the ballot boxes, he looks for a vacancy in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará.

With a seasoned profile on social networks, the doctor has been one of the main critics of Governor Camilo Santana (PT) during the management of the pandemic. It is not uncommon to record videos in front of health units in Ceará with allegations of alleged irregularities.

In Bahia, the doctor Cezar Leite must join the PSC to run for a state deputy seat. Linked to the Associação Médicos pelo Brasil, he competed for the City Hall of Salvador in 2020 and surprised him by finishing in fourth place.

Leite says that support for Bolsonaro and the defense of health must be at the heart of his proposals. But he says the debate over early treatment tends to become a turning page.

“Colleagues who embraced early treatment had courage. Unfortunately, the debate was much more political than medical. But this should change until the campaign, the scenario will be different,” he says.