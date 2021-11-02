Cidade Alerta wins year-end special at Record – Prisma

O City Alert, aired daily by Record, and responsible for one of the biggest audiences of the network, will again have a special edition at the end of the year. under the title Alert City – Major Cases, the program will air on December 28, a Tuesday, at 10:45 pm.

As the title already delivers, the program will bet on cases with greater repercussion in 2021, always with the presentation of Luiz Bacci.

It is important to emphasize that Record’s grid in December will invest in information and entertainment, as is already a tradition.

Attractions such as family record and the journalism and famous retrospectives, as well as a large selection of films for Special Adventure Cinema, Greatest Special Cinema, Super Special Screen and Special Maximum Screen.

The schedule also foresees other novelties, in the case of the Power Couple Games, with famous couples competing for a super prize, and a special starring Luciano Camargo.

climbed

Anselmo Vasconcelos, after Genesis, will make his second soap on Record, kings, production that debuts in 2022.

The actor has a whole history in Globo, but he has also worked in the extinct Manchete and in Band.

Profit

The current season of MasterChef, in Band, was the one with the highest billing to date. The gastronomic reality, on air since September 2014, is already guaranteed in the 2022 schedule.

All that’s left is to define a new studio, outside the broadcaster, for your next recordings.

Absence

Always sought after by important brands – as shown by her social network, with 2.5 million followers – Isabelle Drummond disappeared from Globo’s soap operas.

the last was summer 90 (2019).

Interview

Marcelo Tas talks with Triz Pariz at #causes this Tuesday, at 10 pm, on TV Cultura.

In the edition, the actress, content creator, model and streamer talks about information overload, toxic relationships, the desire to have children and the current situation of television.

Perrengue

The official profile of Perrengue on Instagram, despite the short time, it already has more than 30 thousand followers.

The attraction led by Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça and Ângelo Campos will premiere on the 7th, at 8 pm, on Band.

Official

Fuzuê, provisional title of the first soap opera by Gustavo Reiz on Globo, will go into production in 2022.

The direction will be in charge of Leonardo Nogueira, husband of Giovanna Antonelli.

Detail

Gustavo Reiz, who wrote scripts like the one for the remake of the rich also cry (SBT) and those of Samson and Delilah, Mrs. Xepa, slave mother and beauty adventure (Record), presented other works to Globo, in addition to Fuzuê, for different times.

All were well received by the teledramaturgy of the house.

over there

Carolina Dieckmann moved to Miami in 2016 with her son, José, and her husband, Tiago Worcman, who works in the country as a television director, and has no plans to return anytime soon.

Brazil, only for recording soap operas and series.

close to 7

Valentina Herszage introduces her character Flávia, from The More Life the Better!, from Globo: “She is a free soul, a dancer”.

On the preparation: “I had a lot of difficulty, because pole dancing is very difficult. It’s an artistic expression, a dance, but you need strength and technique…”.

Arriving

Based in the United States, Tiago Santiago will come to Brazil very soon to launch a book and a movie. “I have projects in development in Los Angeles and I returned to sending synopses and projects for platforms and TVs in Brazil”, says Tiago.

He also signed a distribution deal for the sale of his first film, Possessions, of the horror genre, with Marcelo Serrado, Fernanda Nobre and others.

Message

Globo’s year-end message, already completed, followed the health protocols established by the broadcaster. For example: recordings moving a group of ten people at a time to avoid crowding.

The script included a walk by the artists through the studios, signaling the resumption of work.

Feedstock

This week the recordings of the new TV Cultura program begin, Feedstock, with Rafael Cortez and audience right in the audience. Tickets are free, and just book them through Sympla. Lucy Ramos, Roberta Campos, Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello record on Wednesday; Pedro Mariano and Supla, on Thursday; and Paula Lima, Luciana Mello and “Anavitória”, on Friday.

The work will be carried out at the Campus Anália Franco of Universidade Cruzeiro do Sul, in São Paulo. Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and use of a mask are required.

Hit-Rebound

• Tunnel of Love, Marcos Mion’s program on Multishow, premiered in 2022…

• … By the way, now that Mion has been fixed on Globo’s Saturday afternoons, with the cauldron, it remains to be seen how your working hours will be in other vehicles…

• … Even because the cauldron becomes a priority in your career.

• Alexandre Nero will need a break from TV after such an exposure…

• … Empire it’s at the end, but in the times of the emperor there’s still a road…

• … Lília Cabral’s case is even more “complicated” when it comes to exhibition…

• … There were several works followed in prime time by Globo.

• Malu Galli will be the mother of Larissa Manoela in beyond the illusion, new soap opera at 6…

• … Malu, who now works under contract at Globo.

• Bandeirantes’ year-end grid is still a mystery…

• … There is only the MasterChef confirmed, with two programs.