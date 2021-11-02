Civil Police identify three of the 26 people killed in action against the ‘new cangaço’, in Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Amanda Antunes/Itatiaia



The Civil Police confirmed, this Monday (1st), the names of three of the 26 killed during an action by the Military Police and Federal Highway Police (PRF) against the new bandit in Varginha, in the south of Minas Gerais.

So far, the bodies of Nunes Azevedo Nascimento, 33, from Novo Aripuana (Amazonas), Gerônimo da Souza Silva, 28, from Porto Velho (Rondônia) and Gleisson Fernando da Silva Moraes, 36, Uberaba have been identified so far. (Minas Gerais).

During a press conference held this Monday night, the police explained that the identification of the bodies is being carried out by the PC Identification Institute with the help of the Federal Police, in addition to a partnership with agencies from other states due to the origin of the alleged individuals. .

“Among the forensics that will be carried out, the genetic profile of these individuals will be inserted in the national database of genetic profiles, where there will be a crossing with possible traces collected in other crime scenes. So it could be that this crossover by the experts still occurs”, explained the Civil Police.

According to the police, the bodies will be released after identification to first-degree relatives, armed with personal documents and those of the deceased, so that all procedures can be taken.

The corporation also highlighted that there were no documents with the bodies.

Understand

A gang of the new cangaço clashed with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Military Police (PM) last Sunday (31). The action took place on a farm on the outskirts of Varginha, in the south of Minas, and left 26 bandits dead.

According to the PM, this is the largest operation carried out against the new cangaço in the history of Brazil. The criminals were heavily armed with at least ten rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and several explosives. Among the weapons, the bandits had 50 point machine guns, capable of taking down even aircraft.