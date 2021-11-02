Cláudio Castro criticizes Cedae and says that she ‘has always been used politically’ as a ‘job hanger’

RIO — At the inauguration event of an Águas do Rio program, the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, criticized the State Water and Sewage Company of Rio (Cedae), a former service provider in these regions. He said Cedae “has always been used politically” as a “job hanger.” This Monday, Águas do Rio took over the sanitation service of 124 neighborhoods in the city and 26 other municipalities in the state:

– With all the respect I have to Cedae and its employees, and I have a lot, Cedae has always been used politically, as an employment hanger, as a contract hanger. What we do was the other way around. We deliver this service to who truly owns it, the people of the State of Rio de Janeiro – said the governor.

The ceremony marked the launch of the project “Come with us”, by the concessionaire Águas do Rio. It won two blocks of Cedae’s services auction that took place in April, the 1st and the 4th. The program hires residents from risky areas to make repairs and undo clandestine connections in these locations.

The objective is to get around the main obstacle found by water and energy concessionaires currently in carrying out such services: the lack of security. After the event in Mangueira, Castro went to the Unidos de São Cristóvão court, in Barreira do Vasco, where he participated in another program launching ceremony.

The initiative will have 2,200 employees, all from communities. Of this total, 1.2 thousand have already been hired. Recruitment began in September and runs through the end of the year.

At the event, Castro praised the new concessionaire — whose president, Alexandre Bianchini, was also present —, highlighted the project’s social commitment and promised to carry out 150 sanitation works in the next 100 days.

— There are 27 municipalities that will have the opportunity to see life transformed. Only today are being released 78 works – he said. — The concessionaire understood its social function of hiring people from the communities.

Biachini pointed out that the improvement of services provided in communities and the depollution of the Guanabara Bay are among the pillars of Águas do Rio’s operations.

— The communities of Rio de Janeiro will have quality water and, above all, at a fair price — he said.

Three months of ‘quick fixes’

One of these 150 works began today, at the Sewage Pumping Station (EEE) in Copacabana. The intervention aims to eliminate the bad smell characteristic of the area, which is close to Post 5.

— It’s a project that will capture all the odor that comes out of the elevator and take it to two gas chambers, where the chemical treatment is carried out. With this treatment, the smell ends and the gas is released. It is important to say that this is not an experience, we have it in other concessions of the Egea group (responsible for the company Águas do Rio) and it is a success — points out Alexandre Biachini.

According to the concessionaire’s president, the 150 works promised for the next three months favor problems of “quick solution” and with a high impact on the lives of people from Rio de Janeiro. They are concentrated in Baixada Fluminense and other municipalities in the interior of the state.

— The intention of this first package of works is to improve people’s lives. These are not the only works that are taking place, but they directly impact people’s lives. The smell of this elevator disturbs people’s lives. In addition to the reforms of this type, in the interior of Rio we have reinforcements to the treatment plant that are currently deteriorating. We have extension and replacement of the network, replacement of pumps for pumps to supply the communities… We are operating throughout the state, with these more than 100 works, directly targeting people’s lives – he says. — We chose to do a set of quick-fix works that can directly impact people’s lives.

At the same time, informs Bianchini, the company will work on more complex works, with long-term investments. An example of this is one of the steps in the Guanabara Bay depollution process: the installation of a sewage collector around the water body, which should cost R$2.7 billion.

A set of works totaling R$ 650 million will also take place at points in Queimados, Japeri and Nova Iguaçu, with the objective of avoiding pollution of the Guandu River bay, where water is collected. Both interventions, understood by Bianchini as the first two “great milestones” of the new concession, should be completed within the next five years.

— The restoration works of Cedae’s existing structures, such as the large sewage treatment stations, the large water lifts, all of this will take place in parallel, but it takes longer. We will have two big milestones. One is the large collector around the Guanabara Bay, to prevent sewage from falling there and being taken to the sewage treatment plants, in addition to works in Queimados, Japeri and Nova Iguaçu, to prevent pollution of the Guandu River bay. informs Bianchini. — Total investments for the first five years are R$7.2 billion. By the twelfth year, it will be R$19 billion. According to Brazilian legislation, by 2033 we must have universalized the water system and 90% of sewage must be collected and treated. By the end of the concession, it will be R$ 24 billion.