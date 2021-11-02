Climate change requires time to turn – 11/01/2021 – Pablo Acosta

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) needs to be remembered as transformational – a moment when the international community thought big, advanced a series of agendas and regularized measures adopted in the Paris Agreement, allowing the mobilization of substantial investments.

The urgency and scale of the climate crisis demand concrete and immediate actions and not speeches of good intentions. This applies to all countries, including Brazil.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in 2015. The Agreement provides that global warming should be kept “well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably at 1.5 degrees Celsius” when compared to pre-industrial levels, in order to prevent climate disasters that threaten to reverse decades of advances in poverty eradication.

To achieve this goal, studies indicate that global man-made carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions need to fall to approximately 45% of 2010 levels by 2030, reaching emission neutrality by 2050.

To do this, all countries need to raise their ambitions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Today, the sum of all NDCs only covers about 20% of what is needed to reach targeted levels by 2030.

And, according to a report published on the 25th by UN Climate Change, they would still lead to an increase in global emissions by 16% by 2030 compared to 2020. This increase could raise the global temperature by approximately 2.7 degrees Celsius until the end of the century, with possible catastrophic effects.

Brazil has an emissions profile quite different from other large economies. While in the world, the energy matrix accounts for more than two thirds of total emissions, in Brazil this percentage is reduced to less than one third, due to renewable sources of electricity in addition to biofuels in transport, especially ethanol. Brazil is characterized by a high percentage of emissions from agriculture, land use and forests.

Together, they account for 60% of Brazilian emissions. Contributing significantly to this percentage are the levels of deforestation and forest fires, which, according to data from Inpe, rose by 137% in the Amazon region in the last eight years (from 4,571 to 10,851 km2). Therefore, what is expected of Brazil at COP26 are firm commitments to effective policies and measures that result in substantial reductions in these levels.

Containing global warming requires transformative investments on the scale of trillions of dollars a year in all critical sectors such as land use, energy, industry, transport and urban development, as well as plans to drive a sustainable economic transition.

While infrastructure losses resulting from weather events now total more than US$ 400 billion a year in the world, developing countries have difficulty in promoting new investments and need the support of developed countries.

This support is primarily done through climate finance, which results in or supports mitigation and/or resilience/adaptation actions. During COP 15 in 2009, developed countries had collectively pledged to raise $100 billion annually by 2020 for climate action in developing countries.

Currently, transfers of climate finance flows from developed countries to poor and developing countries amount to just under US$80 billion a year – in different formats and through different vehicles. Of these, less than 20% come to Latin America.

Multilateral development banks are responsible for practically half of these flows, which totaled US$ 38 billion in 2020. Of this total, the World Bank accounted for US$ 21 billion and, for 2021, the figure is expected to reach US$ 26 billion. Individually, the World Bank is the largest global climate financier to these countries.

However, climate change advances faster than international negotiations. Therefore, the commitment of developed nations to fulfill their promise is fundamental. Global financing needs to grow several times by 2050 to reach the required level of investment. It is evident that public resources are scarce and the private sector will play a key role in this economic transition.

This requires parallel public actions on two fronts. First, the creation of a favorable environment that improves the administration of limited public resources.

These actions include governance aspects that facilitate the incorporation of climate change in all areas of public administration, sectorial regulations that eliminate specific distortions, and fiscal policy reforms that internalize the impact of gas emissions (such as the implementation of a carbon market ).

One of the topics that will be at the center of the debates at COP 26 is precisely Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which recognizes cooperation between nations in the implementation of their NDCs and regulates, or the carbon market. Together, carbon markets around the world reached US$ 176 billion in 2011, shortly before their collapse due to the delay in international negotiations and the consequent abrupt drop in demand.

At the time, Brazil became the third largest country in the world in terms of number of projects, with tens of millions of credits sold (only the World Bank, , acquired 16.5 million project credits in Brazil).

With support from the World Bank, the Ministry of Economy coordinated a project that assessed the benefits arising from the implementation of a national carbon market. With only one domestic market, Brazil can fulfill its NDC with savings of US$ 31 million in 2030, in addition to a 2.25% increase in national GDP in the same year.

Brazil has several options for reducing emissions at lower costs than the world average, particularly in relation to developed countries. With the resumption of international demand for carbon credits, this comparative advantage could mean a strategic opportunity to attract foreign capital flows to the country.

On the second front, it is necessary to invest in the mobilization of private climate finance. This implies the development of financial risk management products that facilitate investment in critical sectors for compliance with NDCs, and the improvement of the financial system, increasing its transparency, eliminating the asymmetry of knowledge and encouraging the incorporation of climate risks in decisions of investment or financing.

In this sense, the recent move by the Central Bank of Brazil to strengthen rules and regulations related to the monitoring and mitigation of climate risks applicable to all agents operating in the SFN (National Financial System) in order to avoid systemic risks is very positive. Climate change poses a high risk to the stability of the financial system and its ability to sustain economic development.

It is necessary to act now. Left unchecked, this crisis could push up to 130 million people into poverty by 2030 and force 216 million people worldwide to migrate by 2050. We are facing one of the greatest humanitarian challenges of our time and the cost of inaction is unacceptable!

This column was written in collaboration with Alexandre Kossoy, Senior Specialist on Climate Finance and Policy for Latin America at the World Bank