Clue indicates that Alex may be alive in Secret Truths 2

Rodrigo Lombardi surprised followers by posting a photo on Instagram. The actor looks very different, with a scar on his face and a bruise on his mouth. The shocking look raised a theory among netizens: Alex, your character in secret truths, may be alive.

In the caption, Rodrigo wrote: “Almost ready”, as if preparing for something. Many people believe that this is the long-awaited return of the entrepreneur.

As revealed by the TV observatory, the actor made a guest appearance in Secret Truths 2, but it is not yet known how many chapters he appears. Therefore, there are indications that the powerful may have survived the attack he suffered from angel (Camila Queiroz).

Alex’s return would cause a complete plot twist, as the nymphet will be arrested in the next chapters accused of murdering him. Furthermore, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) would lose the right to inheritance.

Secret Truths 2 it is still far from over. O Globoplay will release 40 unreleased episodes until the second half of December. Therefore, the plot still holds many surprises.

In any case, Alex’s survival is something that borders on the surreal. The manager was shot several times by Angel and was even thrown into the sea. But, when it comes to the stories of Walcyr Carrasco, it is not difficult for such nonsense to happen.

See Rodrigo Lombardi’s post: