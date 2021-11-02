Coca-Cola buys competitor from Gatorade for $5.6 billion in biggest deal in its history – Economy

THE Coke announced, on Monday, 1st, the entire purchase of the American sports drink company Body Armor for $5.6 billion, in what will be the biggest deal of the kind from the giant known for the soft drink. Since 2018, the multinational has held 15% of the company’s competitor Gatorade. At the time of the deal, contractual clauses enabled the soft drink giant to take over 100% of operations.

Even in February of this year, the company had already signaled that it intended to put into practice its right to acquire the rest of the operations of the brand that ranks second in sales in the sports drinks sector in the United States. Currently, rival Gatorade dominates the isotonic products market and is controlled by PepsiCo.

According to the beverage company, the sports drinks company currently has sales revenues of approximately $1.4 billion with a 50% growth rate. “BodyArmor has been a great addition to our lineup for the past three years, the company has driven continuous innovation in hydration, health and wellness products,” Coca-Cola North America President said in a statement. Alfredo Rivera.

According to Coca-Cola, Bodyarmor will be run as a separate business within the company’s North American operating unit, based in New York. The current leadership team will continue to work with the brand.

Bodyarmor was founded 10 years ago and grew with investments from sports stars. the basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in 2019, was one of the main investors and, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, his estate is expected to receive $400 million for the transaction. “If it weren’t for Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief, BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve the success we’ve had. I couldn’t be more excited about being part of the Coca-Cola family and looking to the future,” he said. co-founder and president of the brand, Mike Rapole who will remain at the forefront of the business.

The agreement aims to accelerate Coke sales in the hydration, sports and coffee segment. Despite the recent acquisition, Cola’s flagship sports drink, Powerade, remains a distant competitor to PepsiCo’s market leader Gatorade. Even combined with BodyArmor, the company would reach approximately 23% of the sports drink market, well behind Gatorade’s 68%, according to data from Euromonitor.