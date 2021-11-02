Cogna (COGN3) buys Editora Eleva; see other highlights

Business

In the highlights of companies this Monday (1), the eve of the holiday, the market’s attention draws attention to cogna (COGN3) which concluded the purchase of Editora Eleva. Today, the company’s shares soared more than 10% and are trading at R$ 2.73.

In addition to Cogna, Vibra (VVBR3) — formerly BR Distributor (BRDT3) — which will issue R$1.8 billion in debentures. In turn, the CCR (CCRO3) won the auction of the Dutra and BR/101 (SP/RJ) highways, in a re-bidding process that involved a dispute with the EcoRodovias (ECOR3).

already the CVC (CVCB3) completed the purchase of the remaining 40% of Ola, an Argentine company. The third quarter national balances season will resume on Wednesday (3), after the All Souls holidays.

See company highlights:

Cogna completed operations with Eleva Educação. Somos Sistemas, a subsidiary of Vasta, acquired Editora Eleva, a company that holds the assets related to the education systems until then sold by Eleva Educação.

According to a statement, Vasta, controlled by Cogna, is consolidating itself as one of the main education system subscription companies in Brazil. The operation is valued at R$580 million, subject to an adjustment for Editora’s net cash estimated at R$32 million.

vibrate

Vibra will issue an amount of R$1.8 billion in debentures as a way of “optimizing the company’s capital”. In relevant fact after the market closed on Friday (29th), the company announced that the decision was taken after a meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday (27).

The issue will be debentures “not convertible into shares, in up to two series, unsecured, to be distributed with restricted efforts, under a firm guarantee regime”, according to the document filed by the company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

CCR

CCR was the winner of the auction for the Dutra highway and the BR/101 (SP/RJ), in a re-bidding process that involved a dispute with EcoRodovias, companies in the area of ​​highway concessions in the country. With this, CCR continues to manage the highway for another 30 years and will make investments of R$ 15 billion.

CCR won the auction after proposing a 15.31% discount on toll fees and a grant of R$1.8 billion. Ecorodovias suggested a 10.6% discount on top of the toll rate.

CVC

CVC completed the purchase of the remaining 40% of Ola, an Argentine company “consolidator of corporate and leisure travel”. With the purchase, CVC now holds 100% of the company’s share capital. The amount was not disclosed as it “does not represent a material impact on the financial statements”.

According to the notice to the market filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Friday night (29), the purchase of Ola by CVC is due to the “prioritization and strengthening of its operations in markets considered strategic and with competitive relevance” . The previous acquisition, of only 60% of Ola’s capital by CVC, took place in 2018.

