Competitors try to overthrow controller of Hopi Hari after billionaire deal

Group that commands other parks makes a purchase offer on the eve of the assembly that will vote on the recovery plan

A shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday (3) to decide the future of the biggest amusement park of São Paulo and one of the largest in the country, the Hopi Hari – in Vineyard – can cause so much confusion to the point of stopping at the police station and in court.

In a turnaround in the business world, the owners of the park, which is still undergoing judicial reorganization, announced an agreement with a billion-dollar contribution to maintain the complex. A competing group that manages parks such as Beto Carrero and of the Monica (in shopping malls) entered the race at the last minute, without license, and even tries to interfere within the BNDES – the biggest creditor of Hopi Hari, to destabilize the plan, accuse the current owners.

The current controller has already presented to the development bank a proposal for the renegotiation of debts that pleased the managers. And which will be put to a vote on Wednesday.

What is expected of a simple assembly for voting could end up in the courts and harm the park’s daily operation. According to the owners of Hopi, the competitor group aims to disrupt what is already well advanced in the agreement with creditors, putting at risk the employment of 1,200 people and the operation of the entertainment complex.

What moves competitors on the tracks of this roller coaster was the revelation of an agreement between Hopi Hari and Whitehall & Company LLC that involves US$ 500 million – approximately R$ 2.8 billion. The amount guarantees coverage for creditors such as BNDES and new investments in the complex, which receives more than 26 thousand people per month.

The novelty landed on the BNDES and other creditors’ desks as a relief in time to save the park’s operation – and more, to give it breath to continue without any hitches. This irritated the competition, which will now bring a purchase proposal to the Assembly with its terms. Read below the official note that Hopi Hari released:

_About the proposal disclosed by the press, in advance, we reiterate that Hopi Hari welcomes any and all partnership and investment proposals for the park’s growth, however, based on a prior legal analysis, we advance:

a) The self-styled group of investors presented an ‘alternative payment plan proposal’. This group is basically formed by actors from the same field of activity as the companies under reorganization, some of them their direct competitors, which raises doubts as to their true intention with the presentation of this “proposal”;

b) The movement was organized on the eve of the AGC, which worries that it is an attempt to destabilize the process, which could harm the enterprise and its creditors;

c) Apparent lack of legitimacy of the “Investor Group” to present the said alternative payment proposal, since none of the companies that make up the group even figure in the records as the holder of claims subject to the present reorganization process, which is why, therefore , cannot even participate in the AGC already in progress;

d) It should be noted that the subject of the presentation of an alternative proposal by a creditor has already been the subject of a decision by the court in the case records, that is, not even the creditors themselves can present an alternative proposal, as could a third party, that nothing or you know little about the process, never manifested in the records and that you do not have a legitimate interest in the judicial reorganization, do you have this prerogative?

e) It is clear that there is no legal possibility of considering the so-called ‘alternative payment plan proposal’, it is up to the creditors to decide on the 4th Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, deciding the fate of companies, jobs and their credits.

It is concluded that a last minute proposal, formulated by those who do not have transparent interests, since they are competitors, and also formulated under conditions, which allows its withdrawal at any time, is an element to disrupt the process, and worse, to influence the decision.

Hopi Hari reiterates its commitment to act with transparency and responsibility with its creditors and affirms that the objective that guides its actions is the protection of its creditors, through the continuity of its activities – thanks to the unity and strength of its team, generating wealth to pay their obligations and maintain jobs directly and indirectly linked to their activities.

The management expects, at the conclusion of the Assembly, to advance in a structuring and conclusive manner this important phase of the recovery process, towards the expansion of the Park’s growth and investment plan._

know more

+ Influencer disables Instagram after reviews for photoshoot next to father’s coffin

+ Video: Blogger is accused of distracting guard for mother to escape from prison

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence