Considered for Brazil, Toyota Raize wins hybrid version

The Toyota Raize is now in line with what the Japanese brand preaches around the world, that is, it has become a hybrid car. Considered for Brazil, the tiny SUV adopts the e-Smart Hybrid version, which had already been announced months ago.

However, the Raize e-Smart Hybrid doesn’t look like a Prius or even Corolla Hybrid at all, and we’re not talking about the look. The hybrid drive is more of an “e-Power” than an HSD. The reference to the Nissan system is given by traction.

In the Toyota Raize e-Smart Hybrid, the three-cylinder Dynamic Force 1.2 thruster doesn’t move the wheels, but an electric motor. That’s what the Thai Kicks e-Power or the Japanese minivan Nissan Serena e-Power does.

In this case, the 1.2 engine of the Raize works as a generator, fueling the 106 horsepower and 17.3 kgfm electric propulsion, which drives the electric SUV and helps in the consumption of just 27.8 km/liter. No transmission, it acts direct and has a lithium battery.

Toyota did not reveal the power of the 1.2 gasoline engine, but the technology itself, deviates from the standard established by the brand so far, which normally uses the engine to move the wheels together with the electric (dual) or even individually.

This also indicates that the Raize should be sold as such in Southeast Asia, where it works with brother Daihatsu Rocky, who also receives the e-Smart Hybrid package. If the Raize is sold here, it will have to be a flex hybrid.

In this case, the investment to locate this new thruster, as well as the differentiated power train, seems like a cost that Toyota should not face here. Therefore, the best option would be to use the already known set.

As the platform is the TNGA (GA-B), it can theoretically use the same configuration as the Yaris Cross, which uses a 1.5 Dynamic Force engine with an 80 horsepower electric, but the current 1.8 of the Corolla Hybrid could perhaps be used.