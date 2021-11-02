Conte prepares a R$1 billion revolution at Tottenham with four reinforcements in his sights and Brazilian ‘in the spotlight’

According to information from the newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Antonio Conte has named four players as possible reinforcements for Tottenham, and may place squad names among the ‘negotiables’

Announced as Tottenham’s new coach this Tuesday (02), Antonio Conte will have a clear mission in London: to put the team back in the fight for titles in England. For this, the Italian must count on an important financial contribution to reinforce the cast soon.

According to information revealed by European newspapers even before the confirmation of the agreement, the coach must promote a revolution in the squad of Spurs to put the team on track. And that, according to the diary the sun, will undergo an investment of around 175 million euros (about R$ 1.1 billion) for reinforcements.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In Italy, the Gazetta dello Sport goes deeper and points out changes that the coach intends to promote, with four players in the sights of Antonio Conte for Tottenham to seek soon in the market. The first of them is Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old Serbian is one of the sensations of the Italian Championship for the Fiorentina, and would have already shown behind the scenes the desire not to renew his contract with the club, which will end in 2023. With that, the tendency is for it to be negotiated after this season.

Trying to sign Vlahovic will mean Tottenham getting into a tough fight with youth and Manchester City, which move behind the scenes by the attacker. The expectation of Fiorentina’s directors is that a negotiation can take place if a proposal with at least 70 million euros (R$ 461 million) reaches the club.

Vlahovic celebrates Fiorentina’s goal against Internazionale. Getty Images

Antonio Conte still has three other goals in the market with Tottenham, according to the newspaper Gazetta dello Sport: Franck Kessié, who could sign a pre-contract in January and has a real chance of leaving Milan, defender Stefan de Vrij, from Inter Milan, and midfielder Manuel Lazzari, from lazio.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

In addition to the reinforcements, the newspaper also points out four players who do not like the Italian. Among them would be Lucas Moura. Even as the first-team player under Nuno Espirito Santo, the Brazilian would have a different style of play from that imagined by the coach for the future.

But according to Gazetta dello Sport, three other names would be at the top of Conte’s list of possible tradables: Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli.

The Italian’s mission is to lead Tottenham’s return to the top positions in England. The team now occupies the 9th place in the standings of the Premier League, with 15 points after 10 rounds.

The new commander’s first challenge should happen this Thursday (04), when the Spurs take the Vitesse (HOL), for the UEFA Conference League. Do you follow this match LIVE with transmission by ESPN on Star+.



