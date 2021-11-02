COP-26: Minister of Israel does not attend meeting due to lack of accessibility

GLASGOW — Israel’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Karine Elharrar, was unable to participate this Monday at COP-26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, because the venue was not accessible for wheelchair users. This Tuesday, after several apologies from organizers, she entered the event.

On Monday, according to the EFE agency, the government representative, who has muscular dystrophy, waited for about two hours while organizers tried to find alternatives so that she could attend the meeting. Without success, she was forced to return to the hotel where she is staying in Edinburgh, 50 miles away.

In an interview with Israeli TV channel Channel 12, Karine said that she was not allowed to enter the event with the motorized chair she was using. The alternatives were to walk on foot or use a vehicle that was also not accessible for wheelchair users.

She posted on Twitter that it was sad that “the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, does not provide, in 2021, accessibility for its events.”

“I came to COP26 to meet with my colleagues around the world and promote a common fight in the climate crisis. I hope lessons are learned so that tomorrow promoting green energy, removing barriers and energy efficiency will be the things which I will deal with,” he wrote.

apologies

He later reported on the same social network that Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, “did everything to solve the problem in real time and acted so that there was someone to apologize after it happened.”

Also on Twitter, the British ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, lamented the situation: “I apologize deeply and sincerely to the minister. We want a COP-26 summit that is welcoming and inclusive for all,” he wrote.

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly also said he was “deeply disappointed and frustrated” by the case.

“The COP site was designed to be accessible to everyone. I spoke to the minister about this and I look forward to meeting her [na terça-feira]”, tweeted.

According to the BBC, an official in Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s delegation confirmed that he reported the incident to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who invited Karine to attend a meeting between the two prime ministers on Tuesday. fair.