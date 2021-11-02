COP 26: US says concrete actions by Brazil matter more than absence of Bolsonaro at climate summit

  • Matheus Magenta
  • BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

More important is what will be put on the table and how it will be accomplished, says US government

The absence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Climate Summit in Glasgow (COP26) is not a reason for concern for the US government.

“The most important thing for us is what is going to be put on the table as a serious goal and how it is going to be accomplished,” said Kristina Rosales, US State Department spokeswoman for Latin America, in an interview with the BBC News Brazil.

“In the case of a situation as complicated as climate change, if the country doesn’t come to the conference putting serious goals on the table, it will obviously be very bad for the rest of the planet. That’s what we’re trying to see how it goes. in fact,” said Rosales.

According to the American diplomat, it is normal that in multilateral meetings like the COP26 and the G20 (the group of the 20 largest economies in the world) there is a mixed participation of heads of government, ministers and other authorities.