COP 26: US says concrete actions by Brazil matter more than absence of Bolsonaro at climate summit

More important is what will be put on the table and how it will be accomplished, says US government

The absence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Climate Summit in Glasgow (COP26) is not a reason for concern for the US government.

“The most important thing for us is what is going to be put on the table as a serious goal and how it is going to be accomplished,” said Kristina Rosales, US State Department spokeswoman for Latin America, in an interview with the BBC News Brazil.

“In the case of a situation as complicated as climate change, if the country doesn’t come to the conference putting serious goals on the table, it will obviously be very bad for the rest of the planet. That’s what we’re trying to see how it goes. in fact,” said Rosales.

According to the American diplomat, it is normal that in multilateral meetings like the COP26 and the G20 (the group of the 20 largest economies in the world) there is a mixed participation of heads of government, ministers and other authorities.

In addition, the United States was informed that Bolsonaro had other commitments, but that Brazil would be represented by Environment Minister Joaquim Leite and other authorities.

During a visit to Rome for the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro was asked several times by Brazilian journalists about the reasons for his absence at COP26.

The climate summit will bring together leaders from more than 100 countries between 10/31 and 11/12 around debates on new commitments to guarantee the Paris Agreement’s goal of maintaining the increase in the Earth’s average temperature at 1.5 °C.

Brazil is considered crucial in global efforts to avoid a climate catastrophe on the planet.

For this reason, Bolsonaro’s decision not to go to COP26 generated criticism from other countries and environmental organizations.

According to the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, the Brazilian president will avoid the climate meeting because they would throw “rocks” on him.

Rosales of the US State Department refuted an alleged lack of closeness between Bolsonaro and US President Joe Biden for never having spoken on the phone or meeting in bilateral meetings, including during the G20 in Rome.

The diplomat highlighted that the two countries are strategic partners and that US authorities are in frequent contact with their Brazilian counterparts in various areas, such as the economy, the pandemic and the environment.

During the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro did not explain his absence at COP26

Political scientist Oliver Stuenkel, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), explains to BBC News Brasil that these closed-door conversations are fundamental for the relationship between countries, whether they are allies or not.

There are two fundamental points at stake: advancing on issues that are important to those involved and creating personal bonds between leaders to solve future problems.

“The fact that Bolsonaro does not have these bilateral meetings with other heads of government in Rome is a symptom of the country’s isolation and ends up aggravating it even more. It is this, for example, that is hindering Brazil’s relationship with China, because Bolsonaro he has no intimacy with Xi Jinping to be attended by him personally. And that would be the natural thing to do in diplomacy to unlock the problem of Brazilian beef, which cannot enter the Chinese market.”

In the Brazil-United States case, the South American country has already been threatened with economic sanctions and may have exports barred due to deforestation (read more below).

But beyond Bolsonaro’s international isolation, what concrete will Brazil propose at COP26? And how have Brazilian proposals been received in other countries?

pressure and skepticism

During the Bolsonaro government, official statistics and specialized researchers have pointed to a strong growth in deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions in Brazil.

According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the destruction of the Amazon totaled 10,129 km² between August 2018 and July 2019, surpassing the mark of 10,000 km² for the first time since 2008. Already in the following year, deforestation had a new high , of 9.5%, to 11,088 km².

Data from the Climate Observatory, an organization that annually calculates greenhouse gas emissions in the Brazilian territory, show that deforestation in the Amazon during the Bolsonaro government rose on average 60% more than in the past decade.

The organization estimates that deforestation and land use for livestock correspond to around 80% of Brazil’s emissions, placing the country as the fourth largest emitter in the world.

Bolsonaro government's environmental policy is the target of much criticism

The advance of deforestation and fires in Brazil and the relaxation of environmental rules by the Bolsonaro government led to unprecedented international pressure on the country.

European leaders, for example, blocked the giant trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union and created obstacles to Brazilian entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), known as the club of rich countries.

During the US election campaign, now President Joe Biden even threatened Brazil with economic sanctions because of environmental issues.

Brazil is mentioned in the text as an example of the problem, and the measure, if approved, could bar US$ 500 million (R$ 2.8 billion) in Brazilian exports.

But these and other announcements of environmental measures by the Brazilian government have been received with suspicion abroad by governments, multilateral organizations, specialists and environmentalists.

“In any of these places, be it the COP26 or the G20, the Bolsonaro government will be asked for results first. That’s because no one believes in the Bolsonaro government anymore. what it does and for what it says. The Bolsonaro government fails in the main global agendas: in the economy, in the pandemic and in the climate,” said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

'COP 26: We need action, not promises,' says London protester poster

4 points from Brazil’s participation in COP26

During COP26, environmental commitments will be negotiated in at least four areas: forest protection, financing from rich countries to developing nations, transition to electric cars and elimination of the use of fossil fuels.

recover the country’s credibility with changes in environmental policy;

secure a significant portion of the $100 billion (BRL 560 billion) annually that rich countries anticipate to finance the climate impact on poor nations;

prevent developed nations from creating punishments for those who do not follow the rules established by them (such as emission targets for specific sectors of the economy, including agriculture and livestock);

finally regulate the carbon credit market, which would allow countries that do not meet the targets to buy the “credit” of other nations that are up to date with their commitments.

The text of the forest agreement, known as the Forest Deal, has not yet been released in detail, but it may include, for example, regulations that limit international trade in products linked to deforestation and direct funding to indigenous peoples to preserve the environment in their territories .

A BBC News Brasil report revealed that, according to a member of the Brazilian delegation heard on condition of anonymity, the country will not stall global negotiations, but will also not adhere to emission reduction targets in specific sectors of the economy, such as cutting the methane emissions from livestock, promotion of less meat consumption, or a timetable for transitioning from a gasoline car to an electric car—commitments that the European Union and the United Kingdom advocate.

Brazil’s main demand at COP26 will be for rich countries to set clear rules to pay the $100 billion a year promised to developing nations for projects related to curbing climate change. For Brazil, the government wants at least US$ 10 billion (about R$ 56 billion) in external financing.

The $100 billion should be paid every year, from 2020 to 2025. But developed countries no longer met the 2020 target, and mechanisms that define where the funds can be deposited and the format for choosing the projects contemplated are lacking.