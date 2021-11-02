COP26: 97 countries commit to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030; Brazil appears in the list | Cop 26

In a global effort to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, 97 countries joined the Global Methane Commitment on Tuesday (2), according to the agreement’s official website. The agreement has been signed

The Global Commitment on Methane, led by the US and the European Union, was announced for the first time in September, on the eve of COP26, the climate conference of the United Nations, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, until the 12th. On Tuesday, the deal now includes half of the top 30 methane emitters, accounting for two-thirds of the global economy.

Brazil appears on the list as the new signatory of the agreement, but the official announcement has not yet taken place. The g1 sought out the Ministry of the Environment, which confirmed the country’s membership.

According to Reuters, three major powers – China, Russia and India – have not signed up for the Pledge, while Australia has said it will not support the pledge.

According to climate experts, methane has a shorter lifespan in the atmosphere than CO2, but it is 80 times more potent in warming the Earth and is responsible for 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times. It is mainly produced in the digestive system of cattle, in landfill waste and in the production of oil and gas.

Because it has a shorter lifespan than CO2, reducing methane emissions, which is one of the most effective ways to slow down climate change.

Brazil is the fifth largest global emitter of methane due to livestock, as 61% of agribusiness gas emissions come from the enteric fermentation of cattle.

Data from the Climate Observatory’s Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System (SEEG) show that agricultural emissions in the country are higher: they increased by 2.5% in 2020 compared to the previous year.