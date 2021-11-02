COP26: Brazil promises 50% reduction in gas emissions by 2030 – News

The Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, announced that Brazil intends to expand its climate goals, reducing the emission of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030. The previous estimate was a 43% reduction in emissions. The announcement was made virtually, during the opening of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 (COP26), this Monday morning (1st).

The minister also announced “carbon neutrality” until 2050. The expansion of the target will be formalized during a United Nations event. The conference began this Sunday (31) in Glasgow, Scotland. The schedule runs until November 12th.

“Right now, the eyes of the world are turned to solutions, innovative solutions that provide economic advances, with green growth. And Brazil is part of this solution”, said the minister, reinforcing what had been said by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, also in the opening speech of the COP26.

Leite stated that Brazil held previous bilateral meetings with more than 60 countries and was responsible for “dozens of technical meetings”, having acted as an articulator in the search for dialogue and points of convergence.

“This Conference of the Parties is special, and we must together make a transition from the debate on climate change to the creation of green jobs; from pointing out the environmental weaknesses of others to collaborative global actions, towards a better future for all,” he said.

The minister also stated that climate finance is urgent “so that the world can face the challenges presented”. “It is essential that we have robust volumes, and in the necessary quantities, so that the transition and contribution of this new economy occur fairly in every region of the planet.”

Brazil at the opening of the COP

Minister Joaquim Leite’s speech was made live, from Brasília. Minutes earlier, a video address by Bolsonaro was shown. In his speech, the president announced that the head of the Environment Ministry would present new climate goals during COP26.

Bolsonaro is in Italy, where he participated in a meeting of the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies in the world) and was honored in the commune of Anguillara Veneta, in the province of Padua. The president’s grandparents come from the European city and came to Brazil at the end of the 19th century.