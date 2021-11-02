COP26: protesters protest in presidential masks and in Round 6 costume; see images | COP 26

Outside the UN Climate Conference, COP26, which takes place in Glasgow, UK, protesters are trying to put pressure on leaders who are negotiating what will be the commitments to reduce pollution in their countries.
Activists reference the Round 6 series at protests outside COP26 in Glasgow on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP
On Tuesday (2), activists held a demonstration inspired by the Round 6 series. The idea was to tell the leaders gathered at the conference to “stop the games”.
Climate activists wearing the masks of world leaders simulate a scene from ‘Round 6’ near the COP26 site in Glasgow — Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP
Some of the protesters were wearing clothes reminiscent of the series, but with masks of the leaders of countries participating in COP26.
Presidents Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China did not go to Glasgow, but activists made masks of their faces as well.
Protesters in leader masks make visual references to Round 6 in Glasgow on November 2, 2021 — Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP
Greta quotes the blah blah again
On Monday, the first day of COP26, activist Greta Thunberg participated in an act in a city park.
According to Ansa, Greta said that the real leaders are not inside the complex where the meeting is taking place, and the real leaders are the people who participated in the protest.
Glasgow protest inspired by Round 6, November 2, 2021 — Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP
She went back to saying that the speeches that occur at events like COP26 are blah blah blah.
She had expressed herself in this way on other occasions, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of the United Kingdom, even referred to this speech by Greta in the opening speech.