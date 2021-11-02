COP26 will announce tomorrow a pact to combat deforestation – 11/01/2021

The 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) will announce tomorrow (2) a commitment signed by more than 100 leaders promising to stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030. Together, the countries involved hold more than 85% of the forests in the world and include Brazil, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, Colombia and Indonesia.

To support compliance with the pact, around US$ 12 billion (R$ 68 billion) will be mobilized in public financing from 12 countries (United Kingdom, Norway, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, France, United States, Canada, EU and Germany) from 2021 to 2025. The idea is to support developing countries in actions such as the restoration of degraded lands, fighting forest fires and supporting the rights of indigenous communities.

In addition, the private sector has pledged to make more than US$7 billion (about R$40 billion) available. The CEOs of more than 30 financial institutions have also pledged to eliminate investment in activities linked to deforestation. Of that total, $3 billion (BRL 17 billion) is expected to go to the Innovative Finances for the Amazon, Cerrado and Chaco (IFACC) initiative, aimed at promoting deforestation-free soy and cattle production in Latin America.

The Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use will be announced this Tuesday morning at an event with world leaders that will include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and Commission Chair of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen.

In addition to this document, governments that represent 75% of global trade in essential commodities that can threaten forests (such as palm oil, cocoa and soy) must sign a new Declaration on Forests, Agriculture and Commodities Trade in which they commit to a common set of actions to provide sustainable trade and reduce pressure on forests. This should include supporting small farmers and improving the transparency of supply chains.

For Colombian President Iván Duque, this is a historic commitment. “Never before have so many leaders, from all regions, representing all types of forests, joined forces in this way and Colombia is committed to doing its part. Latin America’s ambitious goals – and to protect 30% of our land and ocean resources by 2030,” he said, adding that this must involve partnering with businesses, the financial sector, small farmers, indigenous peoples and local communities.

hope and apprehension

Ana Yang, executive director of Chatham House Sustainability Accelerator, celebrated the pact: “The Forest Deal is a major global effort to curb deforestation. This signals that deforestation-free supply chains must be the norm – a critical first step to protect our forests”. However, she points out that, for a long-term solution, “the international community must also help ensure that the socio-economic needs and aspirations of people living in and around forests are met.”

Joseph Itongwa Mukumo, Walikale indigenous from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities Network for the Sustainable Management of Forest Ecosystems, comments: “We are delighted to see the indigenous peoples mentioned in the forest agreement. the political and economic sectors press for secure tenure for communities, not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it is appropriate – indeed urgent – in light of the evidence that we represent an effective and unexplored solution to deforestation that they do not managed to stop on their own”. The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world, which is threatened by industrial logging, mining and agriculture.

For Simon Lewis, professor of Global Change Science at University College London, the big challenge is not getting the agreement signed, but making it be fulfilled. “The fact that indigenous peoples are finally being recognized as primary protectors of forests is particularly welcome, along with additional funding for rainforest nations and the obligations of consumer countries and companies to clean up their supply chains. the real challenge is not making the announcements, but delivering synergistic, interconnected policies and actions that actually reduce deforestation globally. Careful monitoring of the delivery of each initiative is essential to success.”

For Mario Mantovani, from SOS Mata Atlântica, it is significant that the environmental agenda is generating so much mobilization. “Today it became very clear that sustainability and climate issues are no longer just talk of environmentalists. I see here many people from the economics area, businessmen, people I didn’t see in other COPs,” he told echoes.

In an opening speech at COP 26, this Monday (1st), indigenous activist Txai Suruí had already defended the urgency of guaranteeing a future with less deforestation. “It’s not 2030 or 2050, it’s now! Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of the climate emergency and we must be at the center of decisions taking place here. We have ideas to delay the end of the world,” she said.

THE echoes, Txai also stressed the importance of protecting indigenous peoples: “I am here to bring the message that there is no climate justice without social justice for indigenous peoples. And that we will continue to resist regardless of the results that come out of here.”

(Collaborating Flora Bitancourt and Kamila Camilo, from Glasgow, Scotland)