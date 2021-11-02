Corinthians announces news on the back of the shirt in a duel against Chapecoense

Corinthians receives Chapecoense this Monday, at 9:30 pm, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. For this match, Timão announced a temporary new feature on his shirt.

The team will have the logo of infinix on the back bar of the alvinegro mantle. Infinix is ​​the global brand of premium smartphones and licensed by Positivo Tecnologia, sponsor of Corinthians. Corinthians’ marketing, communication and innovation superintendent, José Colagrossi Neto, celebrated the partnership.

“This initiative shows not only the ability of the Corinthians shirt to massively communicate new releases from our partners, but also reinforces the strategic interaction between cutting-edge technology, football and the consumption requirements of our fans“, highlighted Colagrossi.

In addition to stamping Timão’s uniform during today’s game, the Infinix logo will also appear on the LED advertising boards of Neo Química Arena. Fans will also be able to watch a video about the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro smartphone on the stadium screen.

“Infinix is ​​the brand of smartphones with advanced configurations and competitive prices that we have just brought to Brazil. An initiative for the Brazilian consumer to have a premium device, manufactured in the country, with local technical assistance, two-year warranty, as well as great performance . There are many advantages and nothing more appropriate than communicating this novelty on Timão’s shirt, which has one of the biggest and most demanding fans in the country“, explained the marketing director of Positivo, Alexandre Colnaghi.

Corinthians is currently in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship. The Parque São Jorge team has 41 points added so far. Opponents tonight, Chapecoense are the last ones in the competition, with 13 points.

Disclosure

See more at: Corinthians Shirt, Corinthians Sponsor, Corinthians x Chapecoense, Campeonato Brasileiro and Neo Qumica Arena.