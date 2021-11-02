Corinthians beat Chapecoense with a goal by Rger Guedes in the last move

Corinthians beat Chapecoense on Monday night. The match ended 1-0, with a goal by Róger Guedes in the last move. For the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, the confrontation marked the return of the full capacity of the public at the Neo Química Arena.

With a full house, Timão insisted for 90 minutes, but stopped in the opposing defense. In the final ball of the game, shirt 123 received the ball deflected in corner and shot, scoring the only goal of the triumph.

With three points added, Corinthians jumped from seventh to sixth position. Now, the team alvinegro has 44, three more than Internacional. In fifth, Fortaleza has 48.

Write it down, Faithful! The team’s next appointment in Brasileirão takes place on Saturday, again at Neo Química Arena, hosting Fortaleza for the 30th round, at 17:00.

lineup

Sylvinho played Corinthians with: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Gabriel Pereira; Renato Augusto.

My Timon

On the other side, Chapecoense coach Felipe Endres came with: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Anderson Leite, Moisés Ribeiro, Denner and Mike; Kaio Nunes and Anselmo Ramon.

The game

First time

Corinthians took the initiative in attack and easily reached the opposing field. On minute four, Gabriel Pereira tried to cross the ball on the right, but the pass deflected it in the defense and ended up in the hands of the goalkeeper.

At five, Du Queiroz made an individual move, dribbled an opponent, invaded the penalty area and finished at point blank range. The ball exploded in the goalkeeper and went into a corner.

Again on the right, at 13, Gabriel Pereira managed to cross this time and almost found Giuliano coming to hit. The shirt 11 was anticipated by the defender, who walked away from the bottom line. In the corner kick, João Victor went up alone and headed dangerously out.

At 16, Fagner received a pass in the middle and tried to throw Róger Guedes into the area. The attacker went out alone but did not reach the ball.

At 29, Róger took a direct foul from a distance. The ball went over the goal without much danger.

Other times on the left, Róger Guedes started with the ball dominated at 32. He pulled for the right leg and risked from a distance, this time with more aim, and the ball passed close to the crossbar.

At 38, Corinthians pulled a counterattack and the bid reached the feet of Renato Augusto. Inside the area, the shirt 8 shook, took an opponent out of play and crossed low. The ball went through the entire area and nobody submitted.

In additions, Chapecoense arrived for the first time and produced the most dangerous move of the first half. On the counterattack, Anselmo Ramon found Denner facing the goal, which he submitted with his left leg. Donelli palmed the low kick, the ball still caught the crossbar and returned to the goalkeeper.

Second time

On the way back from the break, Sylvinho promoted the entry of Gustavo Mosquito in Gabriel’s place.

At eight, Gabriel Pereira and Du Queiroz scored on the right. The 38 shirt pulled to left-handed and hit. The ball bounced off the defender and went into the goalkeeper’s hands. The Corinthians complained about hand touching and asked for a penalty. The bid was not reviewed by the referee.

At 12, Mosquito took a corner kick to Gil’s head. The defender headed in the corner and the goalkeeper made a great save. In another corner, it was João Victor’s turn to receive a cross and test hard. The rival archer made another good save.

The match unfolded in the same way as the initial stage. Timon had more ball possession, played in the opponent’s field, but didn’t create dangerous moves. Chapecoense closed and bet on counterattacks.

At 29, Du Queiroz left for Jô’s entrance. At 36, in the last stop for exchanges, Adson took the place of Gabriel Pereira.

In his first appearance, Jô almost opened the scoring. He received on the pivot, spun on the defender and hit hard with his left leg. The goalkeeper palmed one more for a corner.

The judge signaled six minutes of extra time. Corinthians continued hammering, mainly in aerial plays. One more minute has been added.

Timon had one last corner. The ball was slipped into the middle of the area and fell to Róger Guedes. Free and in legal condition, the attacker scored the winning goal in the last move.

