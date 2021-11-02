Corinthians closes new sponsorship for the futsal team; see details

This Monday, Corinthians defines its future in the National Futsal League against the Foz Cataratas team. In addition to the importance of the game for the season, Timão has good news for the match: a new sponsor for André Bié’s team.

The Parque São Jorge club will stamp the brand of Map Group, distributor of personal protective equipment, signaling and MRO. According to the calculation of the My Timon, the agreement runs until December 31 of this year. Sponsorship will be displayed in team shorts – see below.

Corinthians’ new sponsor Report/My Timon

Since the beginning of Duilio Monteiro Alves’ administration, in January, Corinthians has sought to make futsal – and all other sports – self-sustainable. Parque São Jorge’s land sports board has been striving to reduce costs and, together with the club’s Marketing, is seeking new partners.

On your page at Instagram, the new Corinthians sponsor has already celebrated the agreement. The company published a photo of Deives with the brand already stamped on the team’s shorts. In addition, the message that they believe in futsal at Parque São Jorge.

See the publication of Grupo Mape

