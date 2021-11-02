Corinthians does not beat Foz Cataratas in overtime and is eliminated from the National Futsal League

On Monday night, Corinthians was eliminated from the National Futsal League by Foz Cataratas. In a match played at Ginásio Ministro Costa Cavalcanti, in Paraná, Timão was defeated in normal time by 5-1 and drew 0-0 in overtime.

In normal time, Corinthians played a game much lower than expected. The team entered a different rotation and saw Foz Cataratas thrashing without difficulty. With the advantage of the tie in overtime, the home team held the game and managed to defend themselves during the minutes of overtime. Thus, the Paraná team qualified for the quarterfinals of the National Futsal League.

André Bié’s team continues to compete in the State Main in Futsal, the only competition left for Corinthians this season.

lineup

André Bié did not count Henrique and Jackson, injured, for Monday’s game, but João Victor returned. Therefore, Corinthians started the game with the following formation: Jhol, Lé, Guilhermão, Tatinho and Deives. The coach also had Alves, Rafa, Eder Lima, Leandro Caires, Neguinho, Marcelo, João Victor, Fernandinho and Vandeson on the bench.

The game

First time

Corinthians’ first half was bad. The Foz team started out much more connected to the match, and, in addition to presenting a team with more intensity, the hosts were able to take advantage of the mistakes made by Bié’s team.

After just two minutes, William opened the scoring. Peixe threw and Tatinho turned away, but the ball was left with the shirt 8. The player took advantage of a reading error in Lé’s play and shot, with no chance for goalkeeper Jhol.

With the disadvantage, Corinthians continued with difficulties in the match. With just over four minutes of play, André Bié had to ask for technical time. Even after the break, the match continued in favor of Foz, who increased the score with Biel taking advantage of the crossed ball, after João Victor missed in the middle of the court.

After taking the second goal, Corinthians even tried to create more chances. For a few minutes, Timão had a good sequence of arrivals with Tatinho, who stopped at goalkeeper Peixe and at the crossbar on two occasions.

After trying to “return” to the game after a bad start, Corinthians saw Foz make the third. Deives missed a pass and Willian only needed to take Jhol to increase the score in Paraná.

Corinthians started to improve in the game with 12 minutes, when André Bié decided to choose Leandro Caires as goalkeeper. During the rest of the first half, Timão kept the ball and even created chances with Rafa, Deives and Marcelo, but couldn’t get out of zero.

Second time

To confirm the classification in normal time, Corinthians started the second half by pressing Foz, as only a draw would classify Timão in the 40 minutes of the game. The first arrival was with Eder Lima, who took a direct free kick and saw Peixe making a good save.

With two pivots, Eder and Guilhermão, Corinthians continued on top of Foz. After getting scared with Willian’s submission, Timão had a good chance with the number 8 shirt, which stopped in defense of Peixe. Soon after, Lé submitted, the ball swerved and hit the crossbar. In the corner, the shirt 15 kicked first and the goalkeeper made a good save.

After the initial pressure, Corinthians again encountered difficulties. In the four against four, Timão couldn’t work the ball well. With just over nine minutes, however, Foz made the fourth foul and, with that, André Bié’s team started to pressure once more. In a play rehearsed with Eder Lima, Leandro Caires went straight with the goal and saw William save over the line.

Corinthians continued on top, but Bié, already thinking about extra time, started using a younger team. The coach threw Alves, João Victor, Marcelo and Guilhermão together on the court. A short time later, Tatinho and Lé entered.

With just over eight minutes remaining, Corinthians dropped the score. Lé pulled a counter-attack, João Victor rolled and Guilhermão hit the first time to make Timão’s first.

Playing for the tie in normal time, the team from Bié returned to believe in the tie before overtime. With seven minutes remaining, Foz committed the fifth foul, loosened the mark and saw Corinthians create more chances.

After wasting good opportunities with Lé and Tatinho, Corinthians was punished. On the counterattack, Gabriel scored Foz’s fourth and sent the match into overtime. With 17 minutes, Pedro received in front of Jhol and scored the fifth of the home team.

Extension

First time

Having had a better campaign in the group stage, Foz Cataratas entered extra time with the advantage of a draw. Because of this, since the beginning of the extra time, Timão sought to open the scoreboard.

With just over a minute, Corinthians arrived for the first time, after a counterattack. Guilhermão rolled and Foz’s defense cut before Lé finished on goal. Soon after, the pivot touched and saw Leandro Caires kick out.

Guilhermão was very connected in the first part of overtime. With 50 seconds remaining, the shirt 8 found a good pass to Lé, who hit the first ball and saw the ball go up over the goal.

Second time

Corinthians started the second half of overtime with a goalkeeper on the court, as André Bié’s team needed the victory to qualify for the LNF quarter-finals. After just forty seconds, Deives’ pass came in, but Léo Costa cut it before Eder Lima kicked into goal.

Even with the time playing against, Corinthians worked the ball with patience, as Foz continued to defend very well and shortening the spaces of Timão. In a kick from outside the area, Eder Lima found the bar.

With 1:20 left on the scoreboard, shirt 5 tried again outside the area, but this time the ball went up a lot and went far from Peixe’s goal. In the next move, Eder, once again, scared the Foz goalkeeper.

Despite the pressure, Corinthians failed to score a goal and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the National Futsal League.

