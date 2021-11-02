Corinthians registers the biggest audience in Brasileirão and wins them all with fans: “Portrait of the club” | corinthians

Three games, three wins. This is Corinthians’ retrospective at the Neo Química Arena since the audience’s return to the stadium. The return happened gradually, from 30% to 100% of the site’s capacity. With the support, the retrospective at home took off.

This Monday, in the first game with 100% of the stadium freed, Corinthians registered the largest audience in the Brazilian Championship, receiving 39,734 payers in a 1-0 victory over Chapecoense. Altogether, there were more than 40 thousand gifts and an income of over R$ 2.2 million for the Corinthians coffers.

Timão’s audiences in Brazilian Match Public Arena Capacity Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia 10,470 paying 30% Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense 11,892 paying 30% Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense 39,734 paying 100%

The return and improvement at home can be decisive for the team to achieve the final goal of 2021: a direct place to Libertadores. Before the presence of the public, coach Sylvinho’s team had won only three, drawn four and lost four other matches in Itaquera in this Brasileirão.

In total, before the coronavirus pandemic reached Brazil, the team’s performance at home was around 70%. With the pandemic, the number dropped to 51%.

For Sylvinho, this fact is a portrait of what Corinthians is all about. The positive atmosphere created by the presence of the fans at the Arena, according to him, made the difference for the team to win Chapecoense:

– We had tactical variations, the athlete’s quality on the field, Jô’s beautiful move, Gil and João’s headers, Du’s move, among other goal situations. But the goal was a picture of what Corinthians is like, the packed stadium pushed the team forward all the time. We had 80% possession of the ball, gentlemen, which means that the fans were close to us, the opposing team couldn’t get out of the way. A finish for Donelli’s defense.

– We played in the opposing field, it’s a portrait of the fans on the side that creates a very positive atmosphere for attacking all the time. Our goal was from the crowded stadium, a stadium that imposes.

Until the end of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will play another five games with the presence of its fans at the Neo Química Arena. Timão will also receive Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Santos, Athletico-PR and Grêmio.

The game against Fortaleza happens next Saturday. Corinthians is in sixth place, with 44 points, and the rival is fifth, with 48, a fact that makes the confrontation important in the fight for the top positions in the table.

