Corinthians starts preparing for a direct duel against Fortaleza; Roni may come back | corinthians

Corinthians started on Tuesday the preparation for next Saturday’s game, at Neo Química Arena, against Fortaleza, at 17:00, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. It’s a direct duel for the top positions on the table. Timão has 44 points, is sixth, and the rival has 48, fifth.
On the field, the novelty at CT Joaquim Grava was the release of the steering wheel Roni. He has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee and was able to train with the group. Depending on the evolution throughout the week, it can be listed again.
With discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, Lucas Piton began the physical transition phase from the inner part of the CT to the field, with specific exercises. He is the immediate reserve of Fábio Santos, who is hanging with two yellow cards.
Volante Roni was released to work with the group at Corinthians — Photo: Olavo Guerra/Ag.Corinthians
Whoever started or acted for more than 45 minutes in the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense, in the last second, was only inside the CT for regenerative work. The other players performed a ball possession activity in a reduced field and mini-games under the command of coach Sylvinho.
In the next duel, Timon should have Cassio’s return to goal. Shirt 12 served suspension.
Thus, a probable Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo); Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.
— Photo: Disclosure