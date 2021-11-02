Corolla and Corolla Cross increase prices in November

The Toyota Corolla and its brother Corolla Cross have increased in price again, which is becoming more frequent. The Japanese brand’s average sedan kept its access price, but the crossover went from R$ 200 thousand.

The Corolla GLi kept the price of R$ 132,890, however, the XEi increased R$ 3,000, from R$ 142,190 to R$ 145,190. At the top of the line Altis Premium, the Corolla 2.0 went from R$166,190 to 169,690, an increase of R$3,500.

In the sports version of the GR-S, it went from R$167,390 to R$170,890, an increase of R$3,500. In Corolla Hybrid, the price of the Altis version remains the same as the Altis Premium 2.0, that is, it was R$ 3,500 more expensive.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Altis Premium rose by R$ 3,700, from R$ 174,990 to R$ 178,690. The Corolla Hybrid has a 1.8 Flex engine with electric, which reaches 123 horsepower. In 2.0, the Dynamic Force thruster with 169 horsepower in gasoline and 177 horsepower in ethanol.

The Corolla Cross XR 2.0 went from R$ 150,290 to R$ 153,290, increasing by R$ 3,000, while the XRE rose from R$ 160,990 to R$ 164,190, an increase of R$ 3,200. At Hybrid, the crossoevr starts at R$189,490 against R$185,790, rising R$3,700.

The Corolla Cross at the top of the line XRX, the value jumped from R$193,390 to R$197,290, an additional R$3,900. The Special Edition went from BRL 200 thousand, going from BRL 197,490 to BRL 201,390, an increase of BRL 3,900.

Toyota Corolla 2022 and Corolla Cross 2022 – Prices