CoronaVac is able to create antibodies against covid-19 over the course of a year, study points out

In Brazil, CoronaVac is manufactured at Instituto Butantan, in partnership with SinoVac (Photo: Evaristo Sá/AFP via Getty Images)

CoronaVac is able to raise antibodies against covid-19 for one year

Study was done with 150 volunteers in China over time, to measure levels of antibodies in the blood

Study was published in pre-print by the scientific journal The Lancet

A study, still in pre-print, published by the scientific journal The Lancet, indicates that the CoronaVac, vaccine against covid-19 produced by SinoVac in partnership with Instituto Butantan, is capable of producing antibodies against the disease for one year.

The survey, which needs to be peer-reviewed, by the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission. 150 people participated in the study, all between 18 and 59 years old. Among them, 136 had received the two doses of CoronaVac, 14 days apart.

Blood samples were collected from participants before immunization, one month, three months, six months and 12 months after receiving the vaccine. Scientists measured both the humoral response, that is, that derived from antibodies, and the cellular response, which concerns T lymphocytes.

In the first month after full immunization, antibody indices rose quickly. The binding antibody seropositivity rate was 99% and the neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate was 50%.

Between the third and twelfth month with complete immunization, there was a slight drop in neutralizing and binding antibodies over time. Still, after a year, it was possible to detect antibodies in the volunteers.