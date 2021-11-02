Covid-19: Brazil has a moving average below 300 deaths per day for the 1st time since April 2020 – Health

Brazil arrived at moving average in 296 daily deaths per Covid-19 this Monday, 1st. Calculated with data from the last seven days to avoid distortion (records tend to decrease on holidays and weekends), the rate is the lowest recorded since April 27, 2020, when it was 287. This is the 21st day in a row under 400 daily deaths.

Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia did not register deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. During the period, the states with more deaths from the disease were São Paulo (17), Rio de Janeiro (13), Federal District (9) and Paraná (8).

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL together with the Health secretariats of the 27 federative units, in a balance released at 20h. The states of Acre and Santa Catarina did not release the updated numbers on Monday.

Altogether, Brazil reached 607,954 deaths and 21,812,429 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of the total, 94 deaths and 3,875 cases were registered in the last 24 hours (the latter resulting in a moving average of 11,077 per day).

Brazil reaches 54.98% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule

Also on Monday, the country reached 117,283,826 people with the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19 (two doses or single dose vaccine), which represents 54.98% of the population. In the case of the first dose, the reach is 72.55%, that is, 154,757.300 of the Brazilians.

In addition, 8,683,554 people received the booster dose against the disease. In 24 hours, there were 326,359 new applications. Of this total, 80,031 were third doses, 41,506 first dose and 204,395 second dose.