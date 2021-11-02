Covid-19 deaths in the world could be double the registered

University of Washington projections indicate that the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 is more than double the number officially recorded in the world. According to the calculations of scientists at the University’s Institute for the Evaluation of Health Metrics (IHME, in English), there are already 11.9 million victims of the pandemic.

On Monday, 1st, the total number of deaths from the new officially registered cornavirus reached 5 million, according to monitoring by the Johns Hopkins University. The United Nations (UN) recognized the “devastating milestone” and emphasized the importance of vaccination and of making immunizations available in an equitable way around the world.

In the analyses, IHME researchers emphasize that most countries underreport death tolls and many cases were not recorded as Covid-19. The use of masks, the pace of vaccination, the release of activities and the emergence of variants are taken into account by the developed model.

The analyses

The team estimates the excess mortality caused directly by Covid-19, week by week in the world, comparing the numbers of deaths with those that would be expected. Such excess is influenced by six factors.

The first is all deaths directly caused by Covid-19 infection. The second is the increase in mortality from other diseases due to the difficulty in accessing health services caused by the pandemic.

The third point is the increase in mortality associated with complications caused by psychological imbalances, such as depression and alcoholism. The fourth item is the reduction in mortality, due to the lower number of traffic accidents and other forms of violent death caused by reduced mobility.

The fifth indicator analyzed was the reduction in mortality due to lower transmission of other respiratory viruses. Finally, the sixth is the decrease in deaths from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular ones that could have affected elderly people who ended up dying before, by Covid-19.

With these variables, the scientists performed a four-step analysis. The first was to estimate in each country, week by week since the start of the pandemic, the increase in mortality compared to the projected rate, based on previous years.

The second step was to estimate the fraction of excess direct mortality by Covid-19 as opposed to the five other factors considered.

In a third step, the researchers developed a statistical model to predict the total death rate from Covid-19 in places without complete information. Finally, in a fourth step, they projected a global estimate.

