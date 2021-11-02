Covid: Brazil records an average of less than 300 deaths for the 1st time in 18 months – 11/01/2021

For the first time since the end of April 2020, Brazil has registered a moving average of deaths of less than 300. According to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments, the average today (1st) was 296.

The last time the index was below 300 was on April 27, 2020, when it recorded an average of 287 deaths.

Today’s rate is -16% lower than the figure 14 days ago, which points to a downward trend in deaths across the country. The moving average has been below 400 for 21 days and below 350 since October 23rd.

Brazil registered today 94 deaths by covid-19. Thus, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 607,954, according to the consortium.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, two states have not updated data on deaths: Acre and Santa Catarina. Two others had no deaths from covid-19. They are: Ceará and Rondônia.

There was a decrease in the moving average of deaths in 15 states and in the Federal District, while three were discharged. Eight others had stability.

Of the regions, Midwest, North and South had a decrease, with -41%, also -41% and -24% respectively. The others remained stable: Northeast (-9%) and Southeast (-4%).

As of 20h yesterday, 3,875 new cases of coronavirus were registered and the average positive test was 11,077. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,812,429 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-25%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-14%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-18%)

North region

Amazons: stability (-13%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (47%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-25%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-55%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-42%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (2%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-16%)

Ministry data

In the last 24 hours, 98 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 607,922 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 3,838 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, raising the total number of infected to 21,814,693 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,003,105 cases recovered from the disease to date, with another 203,666 being followed up.

Government prohibits dismissal of people who have not been vaccinated against covid

The Ministry of Labor published an ordinance to prohibit the dismissal of people who were not vaccinated against covid-19.

Ordinance 620, published in the Official Gazette and signed by Minister Onyx Lorenzoni, says that companies and public bodies cannot dismiss employees who do not prove to have received immunization against the new coronavirus. Last week, the City of São Paulo fired servers who were not vaccinated.

The text says that it is “a discriminatory practice to have a vaccination certificate required in selective processes for hiring workers, as well as the dismissal for just cause of an employee due to non-presentation of a vaccination certificate”.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.