Covid hospitalization debt is not the responsibility of the Treasury, says TJ-SP

The seriousness of the Covid-19 epidemic and the resulting health emergency conditions are public and notorious facts. However, there is no evidence that the state of São Paulo is responsible for the lack of beds in the SUS in the most acute moments of the crisis.

Based on this understanding, the 9th Chamber of Public Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo upheld the decision of Judge Olavo Sá Pereira da Silva, of the 2nd Public Treasury Court of the District of Osasco, who denied a request for the State Public Treasury to assume debt hospitalization of a patient with Covid-19 in a private hospital due to lack of beds available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The request for declaration of unenforceability of debt arising from the contract signed by the plaintiff with the defendant hospital was also upheld.

It appears in the records that the plaintiff took her mother to a private hospital to care for Covid-19. At the end of the consultation, a worsening of the health situation and the need for hospitalization were noticed.

Due to the lack of vacancies in the public health system at that time, the plaintiff entered into a medical assistance contract and her mother continued with treatment for 12 days, when a vacancy was made available in the SUS and the transfer was made. The amount of R$ 230,393.34 was charged for care at the private hospital, which the plaintiff wants to be paid by the State Treasury.

According to the appeal’s rapporteur, Judge Décio Notarangeli, in the verification of possible negligence in making available a bed for hospitalization, the context of the pandemic should be considered.

“The scarcity of beds in view of the demand resulting from the extremely high number of daily cases of Covid-19 registered in the peaks of contamination in the country is a public and notorious fact, there is no evidence that the state of São Paulo has failed to manage the sanitary crisis and may be held responsible for the lack of beds in the most serious moments of the pandemic”, pointed out the rapporteur.

“In short, from the unpredictability and inevitability of the pandemic comes the unenforceability of a different conduct that breaks the causal link between the omission pointed out by the party and the damage experienced by it, which excludes the duty to indemnify, resulting in the dismissal of the claims.”

As for the declaration of unenforceability of debt, the magistrate also did not accept the request. “If the need for the services provided is not questioned, or the price charged is shown to be above the average of those usually practiced in the market, the extreme patrimonial sacrifice alone is not enough to characterize the state of danger. Even in the case of a medical emergency, a critical, sudden and unforeseen situation, with risk to the patient’s life, the vice of consent for invalidation of the contract consciously entered into by the appellant is not configured, in particular due to the absence of abusive practice demonstration by the appellee hospital ”, he concluded.

Judges Oswaldo Luiz Plau and Moreira de Carvalho completed the trial. The decision was unanimous. With information from the São Paulo Court of Justice press office,

Appeal 1012046-55.2020.8.26.0405